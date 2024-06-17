Jarigbe Reaffirms Commitment, Highlights Achievements



Abuja: Sen. Jarigbe Agom, representing Cross River North, has reiterated his dedication to fulfilling his campaign promises, emphasising infrastructure development, education, and youth empowerment as his core achievements. Jarigbe made the remarks during an interview with the Cross River Journalists Forum (CROSSJOF) in Abuja on Sunday.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, speaking about his legislative performance and development initiatives, Jarigbe stated, “I believe I’ve done well. I’ve kept to my promises and delivered on the mandates given to me by my constituents. It’s still a work in progress. I won’t beat my chest, but I’ve remained consistent.”





The Senator highlighted several projects included in the 2024 and 2025 national budgets benefiting the five Local Government Areas in his senatorial district. “Notable accomplishments include the construction of classroom blocks, provision of medical supplies, installation of solar-powered street lighting, and the rehabilitation of rural roads. Every ward in my district has benefitted. Even health centres that lacked basic equipment such as thermometers and glucometers now have these essential medical supplies. The Boki Road and the road to my village, Ibil, have seen significant improvements,” he said.





On youth development, Jarigbe revealed that bursaries, grants, and international scholarships had been secured for his constituents through partnerships with agencies like the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF). “Some of our young people are currently studying in the UK and Europe through these opportunities,” he added.





He also noted ongoing empowerment programmes designed to support small business owners across the district, rolled out in phases to ensure inclusivity. As Chairman of the Senate Committee on Gas, Jarigbe said he had leveraged his position to attract development projects beyond his committee’s direct scope. “For example, I successfully lobbied for a Rural Electrification Agency (REA) project in Anagbo, even though REA isn’t under my committee. It was necessary for the community,” he explained.





Addressing concerns over limited federal appointments from Cross River State in the current administration, Jarigbe acknowledged the President’s sole discretion in such matters. “I have made recommendations, but the President has the final say. Being in the opposition party limits what I can do,” he stated.





The Senator also discussed bills he had sponsored, including the establishment of a Federal Medical Centre and a Federal University of Technology for the district. “The Medical Centre Bill has passed its second reading and undergone public hearing. Unfortunately, the University of Technology Bill was not assented to by the President,” he revealed.





He reaffirmed his commitment to the creation of Ogoja State, saying the necessary legislative groundwork had already been laid. Asked about his political ambitions for 2027, Jarigbe emphasised that his best campaign strategy remained delivering on promises. “The best way to campaign is to fulfil your promises. Let the people see your work,” he said.





He also dismissed claims that the 10th Senate operated as a rubber stamp for the executive, insisting senators made independent decisions. “We debate and deliberate. I don’t act to please the President; I vote based on merit,” he stressed.





Responding to public criticism about lawmakers’ salaries, Jarigbe clarified that their earnings were regulated by the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC). “Our salaries are not as outrageous as people think. In fact, it’s challenging to accommodate all visitors I receive daily with what I earn,” he said.





The Senator debunked rumours of defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). “I was elected under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and I remain loyal to my people in the PDP. I don’t believe in switching parties for personal interest,” he declared. He ended by urging his constituents to remain hopeful and assured them that his office would continue working to deliver the dividends of democracy.

