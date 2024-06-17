JDPC Rehabilitates 135 Houses and Constructs 90 VIP Latrines in Plateau



Jos: The Justice Development and Peace Commission (JDPC) of the Catholic Archdiocese of Jos and Pankshin Diocese has successfully rehabilitated 135 houses for victims of attacks in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau. This was disclosed by Ms. Benedicta Daber, the Coordinator of JDPC Jos, during the closing meeting of the project titled ‘Plateau Emergency Response in Bokkos LGA’ held in Jos.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the rehabilitated houses were specifically those destroyed during the attacks on Christmas Eve in 2023. The project received support from the Catholic Relief Service (CRS) and was funded by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. In addition to the housing rehabilitations, JDPC constructed 90 Ventilated Improved Pit (VIP) latrines and upgraded nine hand-pump boreholes with solar facilities as part of the ten-month-old project.





Ms. Daber also mentioned that the project supported 224 farmers with modern farm inputs to enhance both wet and dry season farming. Hygiene kits were also donated to 200 women in the locality. Bishop Michael Gokum of Pankshin Catholic Diocese expressed gratitude to JDPC and CRS for their support, while emphasizing the need for the government and security agencies to address ongoing security challenges in the diocese, particularly in Bokkos.





Mr. Wilson Kipkoech, the Emergency Coordinator of CRS-Nigeria, stated that the project aimed to restore dignity and strengthen community resilience for sustainable recovery in the area. Mr. Danjuma Rafan, the District Head of Mbar, highlighted the positive impact of the intervention, noting improvements in shelter and access to clean water, which have encouraged displaced families to return to their homes and improved farming activities.

