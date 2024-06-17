Jigawa Govt. Allocates ?3.4bn Annually for Safe School Initiative



Dutse: Jigawa Government has allocated N3.4 billion annually to support the 9,974 security guards it recruited under its Safe School Initiative. Gov. Umar Namadi made this known while speaking at the graduation of the first batch of the guards trained at the NYSC permanent site in Panisau.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Namadi expressed satisfaction with the training quality provided to the guards, emphasizing that the initiative is aimed at safeguarding schools, hospitals, courts, and water facilities across the state. Namadi highlighted the rampant destruction of these institutions by vandals who steal essential materials, prompting the government to take proactive measures to prevent such losses.





Namadi stated that the recruits were drawn from all parts of the state, comprising mainly degree, NCE, and diploma holders who will serve within their respective communities. He reiterated his administration’s commitment to protecting public facilities and ensuring their sustainability, noting that the programme is not only about security but also about job creation.





The governor called on communities to support the security personnel, emphasizing that ideally, the institutions should be safeguarded by the communities themselves. He underscored the initiative’s structured approach to community-based security and the importance of local content in its implementation. The state has partnered with three independent private indigenous security companies, making the process a local initiative designed to secure institutions.





Addressing the newly-recruited security personnel, Namadi urged them to carry out their duties with integrity and professionalism, assuring them of the government’s commitment to their welfare. He reminded them that their uniforms symbolize authority to protect, not to intimidate or harass community members.





The governor also called on the private security firms involved in the programme to ensure fair treatment of the guards and urged local government chairmen to support the initiative. Namadi assured that his administration would continue implementing programmes promoting job creation and economic stability.

