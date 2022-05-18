JinkoSolar and Must Zimbabwe Signed 100MWh ESS Distribution Agreement in Zimbabwe, Africa

SHANGHAI, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — JinkoSolar, one of the largest and most innovative PV module manufacturers in the world, today announced that it has signed a distribution agreement with Must Zimbabwe, one of the biggest distributors of photovoltaic modules, inverters, batteries and energy storage system in Zimbabwe distribution market. According to the agreement, JinkoSolar will supply over 100MWh of its ESS products to Must Zimbabwe, including lithium iron phosphate battery system units for residential use and LFP container storage system for C&I power demand.

JinkoSolar’s energy storage system features higher energy density while maintaining long life span and strong safety. It uses a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) as its anode materials with the additional advantage of no memory effect so the battery can be charged and discharged shallowly and frequently, which can effectively improve the efficiency of the system. On top of that, it also possesses protection functions like over-charge, over-discharge, over-current and abnormal temperature, which guarantees reliability & safety over the lifespan.

Flexible design configuration is another key feature of JInkoSolar’s ESS to meet the requirements in different application scenarios in Africa. In areas with high operating temperatures and limited installation space, users can connect the battery units parallel to form a larger capacity battery pack to meet their requirements of long power backup time and long service life. In relatively developed areas of Africa, the system supports on- and off-grid switching function, which allows it to be integrated into the grid to maximize IRR and lower LCOE.

“The agreement signed between JinkoSolar and Must Zimbabwe indicates a significant relationship between two companies. As there is a booming ESS market in Zimbabwe, we’re certain that, together with JinkoSolar, we’ll be able to deliver desirable yet affordable ESS products & solutions in local market and develop a stronger local distribution network that meet our local demands,” said Mike Guo, Head of Must Zimbabwe.

“Clear as day, electricity demand is expected to double to over 2300 TWh in Africa by the end of 2040, with most of the additional demand stemming from productive uses and emerging middle- and higher-income households. And renewables will be the powerhouse that drives Africa’s brighter future. Our company is so proud to be part of African energy transformation and our PV+ ESS solutions can be applied in utility-scale projects connected to the grid, C&I power demand, or residential off-grid power demand,” said Jaffer Wang, GM of SSA, JinkoSolar.

As one of the world’s Tier1 solar manufacturers, JinkoSolar has strong commitment to offering a wide range of PV+ solutions, in which its Energy Storage System will achieve better electricity management for customers in Africa and elsewhere.