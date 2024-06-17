Jobberman and Mastercard Foundation Collaborate on Strategic HR Initiatives



Lagos: Jobberman Nigeria, in collaboration with the Mastercard Foundation, has taken a significant step towards enhancing talent acquisition and management strategies, emphasizing the importance of employee retention and workforce development in Nigeria. This initiative was highlighted during the Jobberman HR Fusion series held in Lagos, themed ‘Effective Talent Management for Business Growth’.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the HR Fusion series by Jobberman serves as a critical platform for recruiters, hiring managers, directors of large-scale corporations, and medium-sized business owners to converge and discuss sustainable HR strategies. This exclusive program aims to spotlight emerging trends and innovative approaches that can foster organizational growth and development. Mrs. Samantha Ifezulike, Head of People and Culture at Jobberman Nigeria, stressed the timeliness and necessity of the event’s theme, especially as the HR industry adapts to the evolving workplace landscape.





Ifezulike underscored the significance of the partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, not only in highlighting sustainable HR strategies but also in promoting solutions like Jobberman’s job centers. She revealed that these job centers are now established in 14 states and emphasized the importance of self-skilled training for employees to prepare organizations for future challenges. Moreover, the event introduced Jobberman’s no-cost employer services, including free job listings and access to trained talent, aligning with its mission to improve dignified employment outcomes for young people, particularly women and persons with disabilities.





Mr. Yemi Faseun, Chief Talent Officer at YF Talent Partners, highlighted the need for HR professionals to adopt a mindset shift for effective role delivery. He pointed out that HR’s primary role is to ensure line managers possess the right leadership competencies to manage people effectively, and stressed the importance of HR in bridging multigenerational gaps within a Volatile Uncertain Complex and Ambiguous (VUCA) world. Faseun also emphasized the need for HR to lead with trust, empathy, connectivity, and love.





Additionally, Mr. Babajide Anjorin, Head of Marketing at Jobberman, emphasized the importance of fostering an inclusive workplace for business success. He advocated for giving employment opportunities to individuals with the right skills and competence, irrespective of physical condition or gender. Anjorin highlighted that inclusion is crucial for promoting innovation, creativity, and strong performance within organizations.





The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Jobberman is Nigeria’s leading recruitment and career development company, dedicated to connecting qualified candidates with the right opportunities, thereby empowering businesses to thrive and individuals to succeed in meaningful careers.

