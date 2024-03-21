John Kumah had potential to reach zenith of political career – President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commiserated with the family of the late Dr John Kumah, Member of Parliament (MP) for Ejisu and Deputy Finance Minister, after being officially informed of his demise. In his eulogy, the President said the late Minister, whose death was reported on March 07, this year, was a vibrant member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), and had the potential to reach the peak of his political life. He was a truthful and hardworking young man, he said of the deceased, describing his death as painful. The family of the late Minister, led by Kwasi Owusu Twumasi, the Spokesperson, and accompanied by some NPP executives, on Wednesday, March 20, paid a courtesy call on the President, at the Jubilee House, Accra, to officially inform him of the death. He was given details of the sudden passing of the Minister as well as the one-week funeral observation, scheduled for March 28, this year, at Ejisu-Onwe in the Ashanti Region. President Nana Akufo-Addo assured that he would be at tending the one-week funeral rites of the late Minister. He had earlier in a tribute to the deceased, posted on social media, noted that: 'He was a Ghanaian patriot par excellence'. 'His unwavering dedication to service, his tireless commitment to the betterment of our nation, and his profound passion for uplifting the lives of the people of Ejisu and Ghana were evident to all who had the privilege of knowing him.' The President said he was saddened by the sudden exit of the Deputy Finance Minister, 'whose untimely passing has left us all bereft of a bright, energetic light in our midst'. Source: Ghana News Agency