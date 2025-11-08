Joint Special Unit of the National Taskforce for Drug and Substance Abuse Targets Western Area Rural



Freetown: Today, 8th November 2025, the Joint Special Unit of the National Taskforce for Drug and Substance Abuse conducted a successful raid at Benguma, Western Area Rural District. During the operation, 118 kilograms of cannabis (locally known as ‘Jamba’) were seized. This decisive action marks another milestone in the ongoing national effort to combat drug trafficking and substance abuse across Sierra Leone.

According to Sierra Leone News Agency, the operation represents a significant step in curbing illegal drug activities in the region. The authorities emphasize their commitment to dismantling the networks involved in the distribution and sale of illegal substances. The taskforce’s initiative is part of a broader strategy to address the challenges posed by drug abuse and its impact on communities throughout the country.