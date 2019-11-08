JOMOO shines brightly at Kenya’s Largest Construction Exhibition

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — November 5-7, 2019, JOMOO attended the BIG 5 CONSTRUCT KENYA as the Gold Sponsor under the theme “Green Africa, Green JOMOO”, attracting the attention of visitors from 25 countries.

The Big 5 Construct Kenya is the largest construction exhibition in Kenya, and JOMOO’s booth was one of the largest at the event, drawing attention from thousands of visitors and media.

There were three residential bathroom collections, products for public projects, interactive areas of smart toilets and shower sets, hardware display area and award-winning products at the stand, showcasing its full range of sanitary wares including smart toilets, faucets, shower sets, cabinets, bathtubs, shower enclosures, bathroom accessories, and kitchen products. They were specifically designed for both construction projects and retail to meet the demands of different types of businesses and very competitive in terms of quality, performance, design and price. Many visitors said JOMOO’s booth was shining and impressed them so much.

During the event, Maj Gen (Rtd) Dr. Gordon O. Kihalangwa, Principal Secretary at the State Department of Public Works of Kenya and Eng. Maurice Akech, Executive Director National Construction Authority visited JOMOO’s booth. Dr. Gordon O. Kihalangwa highly praised JOMOO for bringing a great variety of sanitary wares with high technology and high-level design to Africa.

In Africa, JOMOO has established showrooms and stores in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, and cooperated with many projects, like KIGALI Business Center (Rwanda), Peninsular Residence (Tanzania), and Tunisia University Hospital.

In the future, with the mission “to create a healthier and more comfortable living space”, JOMOO will continue to provide products and services which are both high quality and cost effective and create a better lifestyle for consumers.

About JOMOO

JOMOO is a leading brand of kitchen and bathroom that integrates R&D, manufacture, sales and service. Today, JOMOO has entered 80+ countries, owning 5,000+ high-end showrooms and 200,000+ sales outlets, and cooperated with 10,000+ construction projects around the world. JOMOO is the exclusive sanitary ware supplier of Beijing National Stadium and also the supplier of Beijing Daxing International Airport, etc.

JOMOO is a member of the German Design Council, and has won 42 iF & Red Dot Design Awards, German Design Award, Good Design Award, among others.

JOMOO has built strategic partnerships with Huawei, Siemens, IBM, Giugiaro Design, Porsche Design, etc.

