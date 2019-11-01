JOMOO to attend the Big 5 Construct Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — From 5 – 7 November 2019, JOMOO will attend the BIG 5 CONSTRUCT KENYA as the Gold Sponsor under the theme “Green Africa, Green JOMOO”.

The Big 5 Construct Kenya is the largest construction exhibition in Kenya, where more than 210 local and global exhibitors will present their latest innovations and technologies. JOMOO’s booth will be one of the largest at the event and will showcase its full range of sanitary wares including smart products, toilets, faucets, shower sets, cabinets, bathtubs, shower enclosures, bathroom accessories, etc., and some kitchen products.

JOMOO will also showcase products specifically designed for construction projects and retail, to meet the demands of different types of businesses. These products are very competitive in terms of quality, performance, design and price.

In Africa, JOMOO has established showrooms and stores in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, and cooperated with many projects, like KIGALI Business Center (Rwanda), Peninsular Residence (Tanzania), Tunisia University Hospital, etc.

Africa is a market with great potential for development. With the mission of “to create a healthier and more comfortable living space”, JOMOO will continue to provide products and services which are both high quality and cost effective and create a better lifestyle for consumers.

About JOMOO

JOMOO is a leading brand of kitchen and bathroom that integrates R&D, manufacture, sales and service. Today, JOMOO has entered more than 80 countries, owning 5,000+ high-end showrooms and 50,000+ retail stores, and cooperated with over 10,000 construction projects all around the world, including international five-star hotels, tourist resorts, international competition venues, and global landmarks. JOMOO is the exclusive sanitary ware supplier of Beijing National Stadium (the “Bird’s Nest”) and also the supplier of Beijing Daxing International Airport.

JOMOO is a member of the German Design Council, and a winner of many world-leading authoritative design awards. To date JOMOO has won 21 iF Design Awards, 21 Red Dot Awards, 3 German Design Awards, 3 Good Design Awards and German ICONIC Award, German Innovation Award, among others.

JOMOO has built strategic partnerships with many international top-class teams, like Huawei, Siemens, IBM, Porsche Design, Giugiaro Design, PAL Design Group, etc., to offer consumers better kitchen & bathroom solutions and create a smart and healthy lifestyle.