Jos school tragedy: 81 victims discharged from hospitals



No fewer than 81 victims of the school building collapse in Jos, have been discharged from the various hospitals they were admitted to.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Saints Academy, a secondary and primary school in Jos, collapsed on Friday, while students were writing their third term examination.

Dr Abel Izang, the Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC), of Plateau Specialist Hospital, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Saturday in Jos.

Izang said that out of the 39 patients hospitalised on Friday, 23 had been discharged, while two were referred to the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) due to spinal injuries.

Izang further said that the five patients who were still on admission were in stable condition.

Similarly, Prof. Steve Anzaku, the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of Bingham Univ

ersity Teaching Hospital, said that out of the 55 hospitalised, 23 were discharged and those on admission were in stable condition .

Mrs Chioma Ofodille, the Public Relations Officer of Our Lady of Apostles (OLA) Hospital, said 23 out of the 32 patients brought to the facility, had been discharged, while the remaining nine were also in stable condition.

Dr Josiah Njem, the Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC) of the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH), told NAN that the six victims of the collapsed building, hospitalised in the hospital with various injuries were in stable condition.

NAN reports that no further casualty had been recorded from the four hospitals that treated the victims.

NAN reports that Mr Musa Ashoms, the Commissioner for Information and Communications, on Friday confirmed that 154 people were brought out of the debris of the collapsed building.

Sadly, 22 were confirmed dead by Ashoms, who also disclosed that six were in critical condition.

