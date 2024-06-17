Journalists Lead ‘Freedom Walk’ in Calabar to Mark World Press Freedom Day



Calabar: Members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Cross River Chapter, gathered in large numbers for a road walk to commemorate World Press Freedom Day 2025. The event, known as the ‘Freedom Walk’, was spearheaded by the chapter’s chairperson, Ms Archibong Bassey, who organized a peaceful procession throughout Calabar. Journalists carried placards with messages such as ‘The Nigerian Media Deserves Freedom, Not Fear’ and ‘No True Democracy Without a Free Press’.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the event highlighted the significance of media independence and ethical journalism through slogans like ‘Fake News Thrives When the Press is Gagged’. World Press Freedom Day, observed annually on May 3, was established by the United Nations in 1993 to honor press freedom and pay tribute to journalists who have lost their lives in the line of duty. The theme for 2025 is ‘Reporting in the Brave New World: The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Press Freedom and the Media’.





Ms Bassey called upon all levels of government to provide a safe and supportive environment for media professionals. She stressed the importance of an unrestricted press, noting that societal issues flourish when journalists face silencing or restrictions. Bassey emphasized the shared responsibility between the press and society in protecting truth and accountability and urged journalists to remain focused on upholding truth as a core professional value.





During the Freedom Walk, journalists visited the Mother Elizabeth Redeemed Orphanage and the Medium Security Prison, Afokang, where they donated food and toiletries to both the orphanage and the inmates. Mr Nsa Gil, Chief Press Secretary to Cross River Governor Bassey Otu, also addressed the press at the event. He advised journalists against premature politicking and emphasized that the current focus should remain on governance, not elections.





Gil encouraged media practitioners to adopt evolving tools, particularly Artificial Intelligence, to improve their reporting skills while maintaining core journalistic values and ethical standards. He warned against unverified use of AI content, stating that journalism continues to demand accuracy and accountability. Gil also called for precise media coverage and announced that the state government will soon present its two-year performance report. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)

