Judiciary Workers in Key Courts Withdraw from Planned JUSUN Strike



Abuja: Judiciary workers under the Supreme Court, National Judicial Council (NJC), and the Federal High Court (FHC) have opted out of a planned strike set to commence on Monday.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) had instructed its members in all federal courts and other judicial institutions nationwide to cease work starting from Monday.





A communique signed by 12 principal officers of the Supreme Court Chapter of JUSUN, led by Comrade Danladi Nda, stated that participating in the strike would result in a misplacement of priority and futility. The workers at the apex court decided against joining the strike due to assurances from Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, who intervened by discussing their demands with the presidency.





The communique emphasized the CJN’s efforts to secure expected allowances and payments, urging support for her initiatives. It highlighted that the position of lower courts on the strike could undermine these efforts. The Supreme Court Chapter of JUSUN is engaging with federal chapters to reconsider the nationwide industrial action.





The NJC, through a statement by Mr. Joel Ebiloma, the Public Relations Officer of the JUSUN NJC Chapter, announced a two-week grace period for authorities to address demands. The strike is on hold to enable discussions with relevant stakeholders, ensuring the release of statutory allocations to the Judiciary as per the 2025 Appropriation.

