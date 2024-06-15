Kadjebi records 535 Vote Transfers, 114 replacements



A total of 535 voters have transferred their votes to the Akan Constituency in the Oti Region.

The figure includes; 285 males and 250 females involving one proxy.

Mr. Christian Bokode, Deputy District Electoral Officer, Electoral Commission (EC), Kadjebi, disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), in an interview.

On the replacement of misplaced/ lost Voter ID Cards, he said, a total of 114 Voters’ involving; 65 males and 49 females have replaced their Voter ID Cards during the exercise.

The EC effective Thursday, May 30, 2024, commenced a nationwide Vote Transfer exercise to give opportunity to eligible voters who wanted to transfer their votes ‘from outside (District) to inside (District)’ to do so.

The Commission also gave opportunity to those who misplaced/lost their Voter ID Cards to replace them upon payment of GHS10.00 replacement fee and receipt represented at EC Office for replacement.

The Vote Transfer exercise ended on Friday, June 14, 2024, nationwide.

Mr. Emmanuel Klu, Akan NDC Constit

uency Director of Elections, engaging with the GNA, said the exercise was successful.

‘With the collective efforts and support from all involved, we are confident that our victory is assured,’ he added.

Mr. Bashiru Sabitious Yeziru, NPP Akan Constituency Director of Research and Elections, speaking to the GNA on the exercise, said it was good and that they were hoping that ‘voters will vote the NPP come December 7 because of their unprecedented development projects across the country’.

Source: Ghana News Agency