Kalu Advocates Legal Reforms to Enhance Timely, Effective Justice Delivery

Abuja: The Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has advanced reforms in the nation’s legal system to accommodate emerging technologies to enhance justice delivery in a timely and efficient manner. He also charged Nigerian lawyers to innovate and venture into emerging spaces in the legal profession or lose global relevance. Kalu said this on Wednesday in Abuja while delivering a keynote at the 2025 Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) Week of the Abuja branch of the lawyers’ body.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, Kalu emphasized the importance of embracing innovation and expanding legal practice into new fields. He urged lawyers to reform outdated laws and rethink their approach to legal education. The theme of the week-long program was ‘Unlocking Opportunities: New Frontiers.’ Kalu expressed concern that while lawyers in advanced parts of the country were breaking new frontiers, many of their Nigerian counterparts remained focused on civil and criminal litigation.

He suggested that exploring areas such as space law, Artificial Intelligence (AI), cryptocurrency, and wealth management would keep Nigerian lawyers aligned with global best practices. Such ventures could also provide financial and professional opportunities. Kalu highlighted the necessity for the judicial system and legal practitioners to fully embrace emerging technologies like AI to make justice delivery more affordable and timely.

Kalu noted that delays in justice and the high costs of litigation discourage many Nigerians from engaging with the legal system. He advocated for the adoption of technologies like virtual court sittings and prosecution, which could reduce costs and ensure fairness and robust record-keeping. Virtual court sittings would also make presiding officers more aware that court proceedings could be recorded and accessed by all parties involved.

Reforms in the legal system, Kalu argued, should address issues such as copyright and data protection. He emphasized the dynamic nature of the legal profession and encouraged investment in building expertise and adhering to global best practices.

Earlier, the chairman of the Abuja branch of NBA, Mr. Steve Emelieze, stated that the event aimed to expose lawyers in the area to emerging realities in the legal profession. He highlighted the challenges and opportunities presented by the global environment, urging legal professionals to adapt and innovate to ensure justice and the rule of law prevail. Emelieze underscored the importance of addressing the rapidly changing world where factors like technology, globalisation, economic pressure, and social transformation are reshaping the boundaries of law and justice.