Kano commits N1.9bn to water, sanitation interventions

he Kano State Government has earmarked over N1.9 billion in its 2024 budget for the development of water and sanitation infrastructure to improve the lives of its residents.

Mrs Binta Lawani, Permanent Secretary, Kano State Ministry of Rural Community Development, announced this at the two-day WASH Systems for Health (WS4H) National Training Workshop on Thursday in Abuja.

The WS4H programme, convened by Self Help Africa, is a 5 million Pound Sterling FCDO-funded initiative to improve access to inclusive, reliable, and climate-resilient water and sanitation services in Cross River and Kano States.

Lawani said that the intervention was necessary, following Kano’s large population and the urgent need to enhance access to potable water and sanitation facilities.

She said that the state recognised addressing the issue as a priority for inclusive development and environmental improvement.

Lawani also said that the written agreement demonstrated the government’s commitment, not only in terms of counterpart fina

ncing but also in allocating budget funds where they were most needed.

Joy Aderele, Country Director of Self Help Africa, noted that the workshop aimed to strengthen institutions, political will, and stakeholder commitment, vital for sustainable WASH initiatives.

According to her, there is a need for a holistic approach to WASH, emphasising that it should be a comprehensive service rather than just infrastructure, as this can lead to more effective and sustainable solutions.

‘Defining clear indicators to measure the strength of the WASH system is vital; these indicators should cover aspects such as accessibility, reliability, sustainability and impact on health.

‘Regular monitoring and evaluation will help track progress and identify areas for improvement,” she said.

The country director, however, said that leveraging learnings from SHA’s 24 projects across 10 countries could provide valuable insights and best practices.

She added that adapting these learnings to the Nigerian context would be critical

to effectively address local challenges and opportunities.

Shadrack Guusu, Head of WASH Programmes at SHA, said there was need to strengthen local institutions and communities for effectively managing and sustaining WASH services.

He said the approach aimed to empower communities and enhance resilience, ensuring continuous access to clean water and sanitation facilities.

Guusu stressed SHA’s role in advocacy and policy influence, working closely with government and policymakers to prioritise WASH in development agendas and secure necessary resources for implementation.

He also emphasised the importance of exploring sustainable financing mechanisms, including public-private partnerships, to ensure long-term funding for WASH initiatives.

John Wali, WS4H Programme Manager at SHA, emphasised the importance of government support, noting that Kano government had committed funding for WASH initiatives.

He expressed optimism that other states would follow suit, saying that the ultimate goal was to create an ena

bling environment for the successful implementation and scale-up of the programme.

‘We are looking forward to continued government support to ensure the programme’s success.

‘The collaboration with our in-country partners is crucial, and their expertise in market-based sanitation will be vital in achieving our sanitation goals,’ he said.

Will Tillett, the Senior Global WASH Advisor with Self Help Africa, stressed the need to address WASH challenges, including open defecation, sustainability of rural water services, and inclusivity.

Tillett highlighted the importance of robust foundations to ensure the effectiveness of larger investments in the sector.

He said that through system strengthening and securing increased sector finance, the programme aimed to greatly benefit Nigerians by promoting long-term sustainability and inclusivity in WASH services.

In his goodwill message, Mr Suleiman Adamu, former Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, emphasised stakeholder collaborations and urged subnational o

wnership in WASH service delivery.

Adamu, who is the Chairman of SHA’s advisory board, also said that getting water and sanitation services right would solve all basic health problems in the country.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria