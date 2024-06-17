Kano Government Unveils Climate Change Policy to Tackle Environmental Challenges

Kano: The Kano Government on Friday inaugurated a Climate Change Policy aimed at addressing environmental challenges within the state. This new policy also seeks to align Kano’s climate strategies with global climate objectives.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, Dr. Dahir Hashim, the Commissioner for Environment and Climate Change, announced the policy during a one-day high-level sensitisation exercise in Kano. The exercise was organised by the ministry in partnership with the Partnership for Agile Governance and Climate Engagement (PACE). Hashim emphasized that the policy would serve as a crucial roadmap for climate action, stressing that effective participation in climate interventions necessitates a guiding document.

The policy was crafted through a participatory process involving eight ministries, such as health, commerce, transportation, and industry, to ensure inclusiveness and community ownership. Hashim noted that implementing the policy would require coordinated efforts from various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), development partners, and the media. Each stakeholder, he pointed out, has a distinct role, ranging from policy alignment and programme delivery to community engagement.

Highlighting the health risks associated with climate change, such as respiratory diseases, air pollution, and mental health concerns, Hashim reiterated the government’s commitment to sustainable, long-term, and youth-focused climate solutions. He stated that they are reviewing existing environmental state bylaws and preparing a roadmap for implementation.

Hashim also commended the participants for their contributions and reaffirmed the state government’s resolve to strengthen its climate response.