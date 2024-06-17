Kashere Varsity Set to Gain From Tinubu’s Hybrid Power and Dam Projects



Kashere: President Bola Tinubu has announced a comprehensive plan for the hybrid electrification of the Federal University Kashere (FUK) in Gombe State, to be executed by the Rural Electrification Agency (REA). In addition, a dam is to be constructed on the Kashere River by the Ministry of Water Resources. The announcement was made during the combined convocation ceremony of FUK, where Tinubu was represented by Prof. Ibrahim Garba, Vice-Chancellor of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the dam project is aimed at enhancing the university’s agricultural training program and improving water access for nearby communities. President Tinubu highlighted the government’s dedication to improving access to quality education. He referenced the National Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) initiative, stating it ensures that financial constraints do not hinder access to education for talented individuals.





Tinubu also encouraged Nigerian universities to adopt sustainable funding strategies, moving away from dependence on government subventions. He suggested exploring innovative revenue generation, forming strategic partnerships, developing intellectual property, and managing endowment funds effectively.





The president acknowledged the contributions of FUK’s staff, management, and the Gombe State Government towards the university’s development. He emphasized the importance of collaboration to maintain peace and security in the North-East, advocating for universities to be leaders in national development.





Prof. Umaru Pate, Vice-Chancellor of FUK, highlighted the university’s growing academic profile in his welcome address. He pointed out that FUK has focused on maintaining academic relevance through active research and collaborations with both national and international institutions.





Pate reported that the university had hosted 10 major national and international conferences to boost its academic standing. These activities coincided with a significant increase in student enrollment, rising from 8,311 to 17,345, and a corresponding increase in the number of graduates.

