Kasoa Ritual Murder: Case adjourned to July 23 following jurors’ strike



Following a strike by jurors, the case in which two teenagers are being held for murder has been adjourned to July 23 by Accra High Court.

The Kasoa ritual murder case was due for summing up and judgement.

However, due to the strike, the trial judge, Mrs Justice Lydia Osei Marfo, had to adjourn the matter. Jurors have been on strike for more than two months over unpaid allowances for the past 10 months. Jurors have only received payments for four months, leaving six months in arrears.

When the matter was called on Monday July 7, 2024, the 18-year-old currently in lawful custody at Nsawam Medium Prison showed up in court.

The 15-year-old had not been brought to court by the personnel of the Ghana Police Service.

Lawyers for the accused persons namely, Samuel Atuah and Martin Kpebu, were present in court.

The 18-year-old accused and his accomplice, a minor, have been accused of killing 10-year-old Ishmael Mensah Abdalla at Kasoa for rituals.

The teenagers are facing charges of conspiracy and murder.

So

urce: Ghana News Agency