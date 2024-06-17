Katsina Collaborates with PEBEC to Advance Business Reforms



Katsina: The Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) and the Katsina State Government have engaged business leaders to access and accelerate business enabling reforms in the state. The business leaders and other stakeholders were engaged at the State Action on Business-enabling Reforms (SABER) Technical Session and Statewide Town-Hall Meeting in Katsina.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, the event, which brought together key stakeholders from the public and private sectors, was organised by PEBEC in collaboration with the state government. Gov. Dikko Radda, in his remarks, said the event aimed at assessing the state’s performance on business-enabling reforms and strengthening alignment with national economic initiatives. Radda, represented by his Deputy, Mr. Faruk Lawal, reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to tackling bottlenecks and fostering a conducive environment for businesses to thrive in the state.

He added that the state had made significant progress in implementing acti

onable and revolving business reforms, which had helped to attract investors and promote economic growth and sustainability. The Governor emphasised that the ease of doing business had become a top priority of the state government and would remain steadfast in achieving the desired goals. Radda added that the state government had restructured its business framework and created the Katsina Enterprises Development Agency (KASEDA).

According to him, the aim of creating the agency was to support nano, small, and medium businesses with resources and tools to grow. ‘My administration is creating an enabling environment for business, especially small and medium enterprises, to operate and succeed, and we know the role of the government in creating such an enabling environment for businesses. As a government, therefore, we first began our journey by strengthening leadership around the Ease of Doing Business agenda. We appointed the Deputy Governor to chair both the Ease of Doing Business and the MSMEs,’ Radda said.

I

n her remarks, the Director-General of PEBEC, Princess Zahrah Audu, explained that the ongoing nationwide sub-national tour was aimed at strengthening state-level ownership of the reform initiatives. She explained that the PEBEC works closely with state governments to improve the business environment and deepen the implementation of SABER for the sustainability of ease of doing business in the country. Audu virtually told the participants that PEBEC was a World Bank-funded project aimed at promoting economic growth and development in Nigeria.

Earlier, the Director-General of the Katsina State Investment Promotion Agency (KIPA), Ibrahim Tukur-Jikamshi, said the meeting was a step towards deepening ease of doing business and economic reforms. He said that Radda had embraced the SABER reforms framework not just as a compliance requirement but as a strategic instrument for state transformation and economic inclusion. He stated that the Radda-led government had waived all Right of Way (RoW) charges for fabric opt

ic development and granted ‘interest-free loans’ to MSMES to simplify business support schemes in the state.

‘We have exempted qualifying businesses from selected fees and levies to reduce start-up costs. We continued to prioritise transparency and public feedback, with all MDAs now publishing all timelines and costs,’ he added. Tukur-Jikamshi stressed that the government had taken proactive steps in mainstreaming reforms into the fabrics of the state by establishing a high-powered reforms implementation committee to deliver results across all reform sectors.