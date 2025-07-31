Katsina State Govt. Allocates ?703 Million for Hospital Security Enhancements



Katsina: The Katsina Government has approved ?703 million for the reconstruction of perimeter fences and security barricades in 14 general hospitals across frontline local government areas of the state. The Commissioner for Works, Housing and Transport, Dr. Sani Magaji-Ingawa, made this known in Katsina while briefing newsmen after the State Executive Council meeting.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Magaji-Ingawa identified the frontline local government areas as Kankara, Malumfashi, Faskari, Jibia, and Funtua, among others. The measure is part of the administration’s plan to fortify health institutions in volatile areas and ensure the safety of both staff and patients.





The council also approved the upgrade of the Comprehensive Health Centre in Mai’adua Local Government Area to a full-fledged General Hospital at a cost of ?1.3 billion. Additionally, ?18.5 billion has been allocated for constructing the Rafin Iya-Tashar Bawa-Sabuwa Road, which is expected to enhance security operations, improve agricultural produce movement, and facilitate trade and economic activities within the corridor.





Dr. Bala Salisu-Zango, the Commissioner for Information and Culture, announced that ?747.3 million has been approved for the construction of a new Security Consultative Centre in Katsina. This facility will serve as a venue for multi-agency coordination, strategic meetings, and security planning sessions, and will be handed over to the Federal Government upon completion to facilitate central coordination for all security stakeholders in Katsina State.

