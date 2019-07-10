Kenyan Ambassador Visits Nippon Express Head Office

TOKYO, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — Nippon Express Co., Ltd. hosted a visit to its head office by Kenyan Ambassador to Japan His Excellency Solomon K. Maina on Tuesday, June 25.

H.E. Ambassador Solomon K. Maina, center, and Minister-Counselor Festus M. Wangwe, second from left, pose for a commemorative photo with Nippon Express officers

Nippon Express opened its first sales base in Africa (Kenya Branch) in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi in August 2017. It has since been providing logistics services to meet the needs of customers in a growing Kenya and the rest of East Africa, including export operations for Kenya-grown roses, which enjoy an exceptional reputation as large, beautifully vibrant, and long-lasting flowers.

The ambassador’s visit was prompted by Nippon Express’ recent participation in the “Ima no Africa” (“Africa Now”) event held this past May 25 and 26 in Yokohama. Welcoming the ambassador on behalf of Nippon Express were President Mitsuru Saito, Senior Managing Executive Officer Satoshi Horikiri, and Executive Officer Hiroyuki Tanaka, who joined in a congenial discussion with the ambassador on further strengthening ties.

Nippon Express remains committed to enhancing its logistics services in Africa in order to satisfy the logistics requirements of customers throughout the world.

