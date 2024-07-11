Kenya’s president dismisses Cabinet after anti-government protests



Kenyan President William Ruto on Thursday dismissed almost the entire Cabinet following fierce protests against his government.

Foreign Minister Musalia Mudavadi was the only exception, Ruto said in a speech at his official residence.

The attorney general was dismissed with immediate effect. The duties of the ministers would be taken over by the state secretaries until a new Cabinet is appointed.

‘I will immediately engage in extensive consultations across different sectors and political formations, with the aim of setting up a broad-based government,’ Ruto said. He promised a ‘lean, inexpensive, effective and efficient’ new government.

Protests over the past three weeks, which included a storming of the Parliament, have been directed against a controversial tax law, Ruto’s conduct in office, corruption and the waste of public funds.

At least 39 people were killed when the police fired live ammunition at the demonstrators.

