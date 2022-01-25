Kevin Shelly Named Strategic Account Manager – Americas’ for Nikkiso ACD

TEMECULA, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nikkiso Cryogenic Industries’ Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group (Group), a subsidiary of Nikkiso Co., Ltd (Japan), is pleased to announce that Kevin Shelly has accepted a new position as Strategic Account Manager for the Nikkiso Cryogenic Pumps Unit – Americas.

This new and vital position to the management team supports the Group’s objectives to further grow their presence and impact within the Industrial Gas market throughout North and South America.

Kevin has an impressive track record in sales development, customer relations, and key account and territory management within his 20-plus years of industry experience. His focus will be to sell prime equipment as well as service and aftermarket for the pump group. Kevin will also play a vital role in the Group’s strategy by facilitating opportunities for the Nikkiso group companies and paving the way to becoming a stronger strategic partner for our customers.

“The Pumps Unit is excited to have Kevin in this new strategic management role,” according to Daryl Lamy, President and CEO of the Group’s Pump Unit. “His years of experience will add to our ability to offer world-class cryogenic pump products, customer service and value-added solutions for our customers.”

Nikkiso Cryogenic Pumps Unit which includes Nikkiso ACD and Nikkiso Cryo is a leading manufacturer of a diverse line of cryogenic pumps – large to small.

ABOUT CRYOGENIC INDUSTRIES

Cryogenic Industries, Inc. (now a member of Nikkiso Co., Ltd.) member companies manufacture engineered cryogenic gas processing equipment and small-scale process plants for the liquefied natural gas (LNG), well services and industrial gas industries. Founded over 50 years ago, Cryogenic Industries is the parent company of ACD, Cosmodyne and Cryoquip and a commonly controlled group of approximately 20 operating entities.

