Keynote Address by the Hon. Justice A.M. Bagurah, Justice of the Supreme Court of Sierra Leone, on the Theme: “Charting the Way Forward: A New Constitution for an Inclusive and Stronger SLAJ”**



Distinguished members of the Sierra Leone Association of Journalists (SLAJ), esteemed guests, ladies and gentlemen,

It is with great honor and a deep sense of gratitude that I stand before you today, to deliver this keynote address on a topic that holds immense significance not just to the media but to our democracy as a whole.

If this opportunity had availed itself a year earlier, when I was just me, absolutely devoid of any occupational restraint, I would have been a bit more forthright and forthcoming. Seeking permission from the Honourable Acting Chief Justice to honour this invitation, he reminded me of the ethical dictates of the office I now occupy. He cautioned that, I carefully edit my pronouncements, to avert Applications for my recusal, in matters involving members of your profession, that may subsequent hereto come before me, on grounds of likelihood of bias, by reason of any misstatement I make here, that is deemed prejudicial to the practice of journalism.

Hearkening to His Lordship”s counsel

, I will perforce, be subtle and discreet in my address, that would have otherwise included a rave but critical review of the fourth estate.

The role of the media in Sierra Leone has always been pivotal, to the development of an informed, engaged, and democratic society. As we gather here today to discuss the theme, “Charting the Way Forward: A New Constitution for an Inclusive and Stronger SLAJ,” it is essential we reflect on the challenges and opportunities before us, as we seek to establish a robust foundation for the future of journalism in this nation.

SLAJ, as the premier body of journalists in Sierra Leone, has always been a defender of press freedom, an advocate for responsible journalism, and a crucial pillar in the architecture of our democracy. But like all professional bodies, SLAJ must evolve to meet the demands of a changing society. The media landscape in Sierra Leone-and indeed, across the world-is undergoing significant transformation, and with it, the need for a constitution that is not on

ly reflective of the past but visionary in addressing the emerging issues, associated with digital and technological innovations. Laws must evolve, to be proximate to social, economic and scientifically evolutions.

The purpose of today’s gathering is therefore to deliberate on the creation of a new constitution for SLAJ. One that tends to inclusivity, accountability, transparency and strength, in this era of unprecedented technological and societal changes. A well-crafted constitution is not merely a document that regulate conduct; it is a statement of values, a guide to governance, and a blueprint for the future.

Therefore, the SLAJ draft constitution you are assembled to adopt, must embody the highest ideals of journalism, while remaining adaptable to the challenges of modern times. It behoves all of you here present,to be dispassionate and scrupulous, in unpicking the contents of the draft.

**THE ROLE OF JOURNALISM IN A DEMOCRATIC SOCIETY**

To truly appreciate the importance of this exercise, we must f

irst acknowledge the indispensable role that journalism plays in a democratic society. Journalism serves as the bedrock of informed public discourse. It is the conduit through which the public gains access to information, understands governance and assess their leaders.

For years, members of SLAJ have been at the forefront in delivering information to the public shedding light on injustice, exposing corruption, and championing causes for the less privileged and vulnerable. . The critical task of reporting news in a fair, balanced, and truthful manner requires not only dedication and hard work but also impartiality and integrity.

As SLAJ embarks on the repeal and replacement of its constitution, it is crucial to understand that, the new Constitution will not just govern the association, but it will also reflect the aspirations of its members, to contribute to a stronger and more inclusive media landscape. The future of journalism in Sierra Leone must rest on pillars that encourage diversity, uphold ethical s

tandards, and protect the integrity of the press, while addressing the unique challenges that they face today.

**Challenges Facing Modern Journalism in Sierra Leone**

Also pertinent to the promulgation of a new constitution, is the recognition of the current global challenges facing journalism. These challenges must inform the constitution’s drafting process, ensuring that the document is both relevant and responsive to the needs of its time.

The first challenge is the rapid evolution of technology and its impact on the media. In today’s world, information travels at a lightning speed, and with the rise of social media platforms, everyone with access to the internet can become a “journalist.” Whilst this accessability to information has its advantages, it also presents the problem of misinformation, disinformation, and the erosion of journalistic standards. It is critical for SLAJ’s new constitution to address the need for maintaining professionalism in an era of digital communication, ensuring that journa

lists remain custodians of the truth, in a landscape saturated with falsehoods and propaganda.

SLAJ’s “I verify App” during the electioneerring period,is shining example of combating misinformation and deliberate falsehoods. That App negated all the lies and contributed in no small measure, to the peaceful outcome of the 2023 elections,notwithstanding the toxicity of the campaigns. .

Another pressing challenge is the economic viability of traditional journalism. Across the globe, media houses are grappling with dwindling revenues, due to the upsurge in digital advertising, subscription fatigue, and the dominance of global tech giants. This economic pressure threatens the survival of independent journalism, a cornerstone of any functioning democracy. As SLAJ repositions itself for the future, the new constitution must consider the economic realities that confronts its members, promoting policies that protect the livelihoods of journalists, while safeguarding the independence of the press.

The third challeng

e is the issue of safety and security.

It is thus impossible to discuss the way forward for SLAJ, without addressing the need for greater protection of journalists in their professional capacity. The new constitution must relate to professional hazards, by providing for the safety and security of all its members, ensuring that, they carry out their responsibilities without fear of retribution.

**The Need for an Inclusive SLAJ**

In charting the way forward, inclusivity must be a cornerstone of the new constitution. SLAJ, like all other interest group organizations, is stronger if its membership is diverse and engaged. That is to say, the constitution must take into account the needs of all journalists in Sierra Leone, regardless of their gender, background, or medium of practice.

Inclusion means creating pathways for young journalists to rise through the ranks, contributing fresh ideas and perspectives that can invigorate the association. It means ensuring that, female journalists have equal opportunities

to lead and succeed in an industry that has historically been male-dominated. The female practitioners should robustly be protected from exploitation, harassment, discrimination, profiling and gender objectification.

It means welcoming journalists from all regions of Sierra Leone, ensuring that the experiences and concerns of those outside Freetown,are given equal weight.

And finally providing the enabling environment for persons with disability to practice journalism.

I had chosen to comment on the contents of the draft Constitution last, but coherence has compelled me, to single out this one here.

Browsjng through the draft, i did not see anything affirmative, like gender policy to wit: the placement of women, youth and POWs, in the executive. This in my considered opinion, ought to have been captured in the draft and not left to the goodwill of those in decision making positions.

I know the argument will be, that is patronage and thus utterly disrespectful of the potentials of women. . Executive posit

ions are elective they would say and therefore all women need is a level playing fielding to compete, not favours.

Firstly I am not a proponents of patronage. Brought up by a poor stark illiterate but resilient single mother, I am a living testimony of the strength of a woman.

However gender policies in budding democracies, are affirmative not patronising. .

This was the legislative intent in the Gender Equality and women’s empowerment Act 2022,The Public Elections Act 2022 and The Political Parties Act 2022. In the latter, it is now statutory for women to have a minimum of thirty percent placement, in all the executive cadres of Political Parties, from the Ward/Zones to National executive.

An inclusive SLAJ is one where all voices are heard, and all members feel empowered to participate fully in the association’s activities. The constitution must create mechanisms for engagements that are transparent, democratic, and accessible to every journalist, no matter their station in life.

**A Stronger SLAJ Thro

ugh Accountability and Governance**

Inclusivity alone however, is not pernacea to a stronger SLAG. The new constitution must lay the framework for accountability-both within SLAJ and in the broader media landscape. The association must be a beacon of good governance, setting the standard for transparency, ethics, and responsibility in journalism. .

Accountability begins at home, and as such, the constitution must establish clear rules and guidelines for the governance of SLAJ itself. This includes ensuring that leadership positions are filled through democratic processes, that financial management is transparent, and decisions made with the input of the membership.

The constitution should also create a system of checks and balances, that prevents abuse of power and ensures that the association operates with integrity at all times.

In addition, SLAJ has a responsibility to promote accountability within the profession of journalism. The constitution should provide for the observance and enforcement of ethic

al standards among its members, ensuring that those who fall short of professional values are held accountable. Whether it be through a code of ethics, a disciplinary committee, or some other mechanism. There must be emphasis on the maintenance of the highest standards of journalism.

Accomplished Senior Journalists must lend a helping hand in this, by mentoring not torturing the younger ones.

To the younger ones, your primary focus should be to learn not to earn.

**Strengthening Press Freedom and Legal Protections**

One of the most important roles that SLAJ plays, is that of the defender of press freedom in Sierra Leone. Over the years, we have witnessed appreciable progress in the protection of journalists’ rights, but there is still work to be done. The new constitution must reaffirm SLAJ’s commitment to fighting for press freedom, through advocacy and legal reforms.

The repeal of the Criminal Libel Law in 2020, was a landmark achievement, that has engendered a freer, more independent and attractive pr

ess.

Now that proprietors and even street vendors, can nolonger be locked up for stories in their outlets they are not privy to, SLAJ can leverage on this and seek out investment opportunities in the media.

The decriminalisation of journalism has its own lows. Aggrieved persons have resorted to unorthodox responses,like physical attacks, threats of violence,intimidation, mammi cuss and evening profiling. Sadly, some of these dastardly conducts are either carried out or fiercely defended by your colleague Journalists, as attackdogs for the perpetrators.

Therefore, there are still lingering inhibiting incumbrances to press freedom, and SLAJ must remain vigilant. The new constitution should enshrine the association’s role as a watchdog for press freedom, ensuring that any attempts to curtail the rights of journalists are met with stiff resistance. You must continually combat this menace in protection of the press.

In addition to advocacy, SLAJ must also work to provide legal protections for its members. Jour

nalists who find themselves facing legal battles as a result of their work.should have access to legal representation and support from the association. The new constitution should exploit the possibility of establishing a legal defense fund or some other mechanism to ensure that journalists are not left to fend for themselves,in the face of legal challenges.

**The Path Forward**

As we chart the way forward for SLAJ, it is important to recognize that this is not just an exercise in constitutional drafting-it is an opportunity to shape the future of journalism in Sierra Leone. The decisions we make today, will have a lasting impact on the profession, the association, and, ultimately, the country.

The new constitution must be more than just a document-it must be a living breathing reflection of the values, aspirations, and commitments of Sierra Leonean journalists. It must embody the principles of inclusivity, accountability, press freedom, and professionalism, while remaining flexible enough to adapt to the

ever changing media landscape.

I urge all members here present to approach this process with a sense of purpose and responsibility. The future of your association and profession depends on the decisions you make here today. You must work together to create a stronger, more inclusive and cohesive SLAJ-one that can continue to serve as a pillar of our democracy and a champion of press freedom for generations to come.

That brings me to the few remaining comments and observations I have on the draft.

I will start by commending the Constitutional Review Committee that developed this document. They have done a marvelous job.

However browsing through the draft I observed a few areas of concern that I wish to share with you.

Firstly, the third recital in the preamble seems to suggest that, , no amendments shall be effected on the draft by this gathering. I hope that is not the intendment, otherwise this meeting will be rendered an exercise in futility. .

In paragraph 4 of Article 5(b), the word “either” be dele

ted and be substituted therefor with the word “neither”

Article 10(9)(ii) I advise that the word “key” be removed from the rubric “Key duties and responsibilities”, as it seems to suggest the conferment of powers outside the Constitution. Also the phrase”of the pressident” be added thereto after the word “responsibilities”

Article 10(11),the quorum for general meetings being twenty. I do not know the numerical strength of SLAG’s membership, but I suppose at least is in hundreds if not thousands. A quorum of twenty therefore for a general meeting is in my view not representative enough. I however suspect and appreciate the Committee’s rationale.

Therefore since there is already a mandatory annual General meeting, I will suggest that, any other meeting of the General membership be dubbed “emergency Meeting” for terminological exactitude and to give meaning to the suggested quorum.

Article 11(2) I recommend that the phrase “must have qualified for full membership for at three years preceeding the elections”,

be rephrase to read “must have registered as a full member, for three consecutive years preceeding the elections”. Qualification for full membership does not infer registration.

Article 11(4) The word “control” sounds strong and arbitrary. I advise that it be deleted therefrom and be substituted therefore by the “manage”

Article 11(6): I suggest we add the word “removal” to the reasons for the occurrence of a vacancy.

Article 11(7) is silent on what happen upon the removal an executive from office.

Article 11(9)(ii). I recommend the word “direct” in the place and stead of the “instruct”

Article 14(?? I suspect there may conflict with the mandate of the IMC and Ombudsman. I advise it be enquired into further, to ensure that it is complimentary and not substitutional to the mandate of State functionaries.

Luckily the IMC boss is here and am sure he will guard his borders and protect his turf.

Article 15(1): We now have four not three regions. Just remove the number before the word “regions” and simply sa

y ” in each of the provinces or Provincial regions”. This is to avert your having to amend your Constitution in the event of an alteration of the number of regions after a census.

Article 20: should be titled “Code of Conduct” not “interpretation”. I also think it should be Article 21, as its contents are an Appendix to the Constitution. Article 21 now becomes 20.

To the young, the GenZ of this profession, in the pursuit of your dreams be guided by values of hardwork, humility and honesty.

The only path to success is hardwork. Be consistent in life and committed to what you do.

Humility is often mistaken for subservience. There are marked nuances between the two. Subservience is about subjugation, whilst humility is about gratitude, modesty and respect.

Be grateful to people that helped you along the road. The Almighty God commands us to pray, in appreciation of His mercies to us. If God want tenki, wudat nar we ordinary mortals. Never you allow the malafides of today to obliterate the bonafides of yeste

rday.

Be modest, do not compel acknowledgement by bandying your accomplishments in the faces of people. Creole man say, wae you yams white coveram. Be thankful to God,not boastful, you are what you are, not because you are the best in the field, but because of His metcies

Be honest with people you come across along you professional path.

I will conclude with excerpts from a powerful speech delivered by a visually impaired Kenyan Senator.

“If what you see is all you see, then you have not seen all”

“If you cannot change your circumstances, change the way you look at them”

Thank you.**Keynote Address by the Hon. Justice A.M. Bagurah, Justice of the Supreme Court of Sierra Leone, on the Theme: “Charting the Way Forward: A New Constitution for an Inclusive and Stronger SLAJ”**

Distinguished members of the Sierra Leone Association of Journalists (SLAJ), esteemed guests, ladies and gentlemen,

It is with great honor and a deep sense of gratitude that I stand before you today, to deliver this keynote address

on a topic that holds immense significance not just to the media but to our democracy as a whole.

If this opportunity had availed itself a year earlier, when I was just me, absolutely devoid of any occupational restraint, I would have been a bit more forthright and forthcoming. Seeking permission from the Honourable Acting Chief Justice to honour this invitation, he reminded me of the ethical dictates of the office I now occupy. He cautioned that, I carefully edit my pronouncements, to avert Applications for my recusal, in matters involving members of your profession, that may subsequent hereto come before me, on grounds of likelihood of bias, by reason of any misstatement I make here, that is deemed prejudicial to the practice of journalism.

Hearkening to His Lordship”s counsel, I will perforce, be subtle and discreet in my address, that would have otherwise included a rave but critical review of the fourth estate.

The role of the media in Sierra Leone has always been pivotal, to the development of an inf

ormed, engaged, and democratic society. As we gather here today to discuss the theme, “Charting the Way Forward: A New Constitution for an Inclusive and Stronger SLAJ,” it is essential we reflect on the challenges and opportunities before us, as we seek to establish a robust foundation for the future of journalism in this nation.

SLAJ, as the premier body of journalists in Sierra Leone, has always been a defender of press freedom, an advocate for responsible journalism, and a crucial pillar in the architecture of our democracy. But like all professional bodies, SLAJ must evolve to meet the demands of a changing society. The media landscape in Sierra Leone-and indeed, across the world-is undergoing significant transformation, and with it, the need for a constitution that is not only reflective of the past but visionary in addressing the emerging issues, associated with digital and technological innovations. Laws must evolve, to be proximate to social, economic and scientifically evolutions.

The purpose of to

day’s gathering is therefore to deliberate on the creation of a new constitution for SLAJ. One that tends to inclusivity, accountability, transparency and strength, in this era of unprecedented technological and societal changes. A well-crafted constitution is not merely a document that regulate conduct; it is a statement of values, a guide to governance, and a blueprint for the future.

Therefore, the SLAJ draft constitution you are assembled to adopt, must embody the highest ideals of journalism, while remaining adaptable to the challenges of modern times. It behoves all of you here present,to be dispassionate and scrupulous, in unpicking the contents of the draft.

**THE ROLE OF JOURNALISM IN A DEMOCRATIC SOCIETY**

To truly appreciate the importance of this exercise, we must first acknowledge the indispensable role that journalism plays in a democratic society. Journalism serves as the bedrock of informed public discourse. It is the conduit through which the public gains access to information, understands

governance and assess their leaders.

For years, members of SLAJ have been at the forefront in delivering information to the public shedding light on injustice, exposing corruption, and championing causes for the less privileged and vulnerable. . The critical task of reporting news in a fair, balanced, and truthful manner requires not only dedication and hard work but also impartiality and integrity.

As SLAJ embarks on the repeal and replacement of its constitution, it is crucial to understand that, the new Constitution will not just govern the association, but it will also reflect the aspirations of its members, to contribute to a stronger and more inclusive media landscape. The future of journalism in Sierra Leone must rest on pillars that encourage diversity, uphold ethical standards, and protect the integrity of the press, while addressing the unique challenges that they face today.

**Challenges Facing Modern Journalism in Sierra Leone**

Also pertinent to the promulgation of a new constitution, is the

recognition of the current global challenges facing journalism. These challenges must inform the constitution’s drafting process, ensuring that the document is both relevant and responsive to the needs of its time.

The first challenge is the rapid evolution of technology and its impact on the media. In today’s world, information travels at a lightning speed, and with the rise of social media platforms, everyone with access to the internet can become a “journalist.” Whilst this accessability to information has its advantages, it also presents the problem of misinformation, disinformation, and the erosion of journalistic standards. It is critical for SLAJ’s new constitution to address the need for maintaining professionalism in an era of digital communication, ensuring that journalists remain custodians of the truth, in a landscape saturated with falsehoods and propaganda.

SLAJ’s “I verify App” during the electioneerring period,is shining example of combating misinformation and deliberate falsehoods. That App

negated all the lies and contributed in no small measure, to the peaceful outcome of the 2023 elections,notwithstanding the toxicity of the campaigns. .

Another pressing challenge is the economic viability of traditional journalism. Across the globe, media houses are grappling with dwindling revenues, due to the upsurge in digital advertising, subscription fatigue, and the dominance of global tech giants. This economic pressure threatens the survival of independent journalism, a cornerstone of any functioning democracy. As SLAJ repositions itself for the future, the new constitution must consider the economic realities that confronts its members, promoting policies that protect the livelihoods of journalists, while safeguarding the independence of the press.

The third challenge is the issue of safety and security.

It is thus impossible to discuss the way forward for SLAJ, without addressing the need for greater protection of journalists in their professional capacity. The new constitution must relate to pr

ofessional hazards, by providing for the safety and security of all its members, ensuring that, they carry out their responsibilities without fear of retribution.

**The Need for an Inclusive SLAJ**

In charting the way forward, inclusivity must be a cornerstone of the new constitution. SLAJ, like all other interest group organizations, is stronger if its membership is diverse and engaged. That is to say, the constitution must take into account the needs of all journalists in Sierra Leone, regardless of their gender, background, or medium of practice.

Inclusion means creating pathways for young journalists to rise through the ranks, contributing fresh ideas and perspectives that can invigorate the association. It means ensuring that, female journalists have equal opportunities to lead and succeed in an industry that has historically been male-dominated. The female practitioners should robustly be protected from exploitation, harassment, discrimination, profiling and gender objectification.

It means welcomin

g journalists from all regions of Sierra Leone, ensuring that the experiences and concerns of those outside Freetown,are given equal weight.

And finally providing the enabling environment for persons with disability to practice journalism.

I had chosen to comment on the contents of the draft Constitution last, but coherence has compelled me, to single out this one here.

Browsjng through the draft, i did not see anything affirmative, like gender policy to wit: the placement of women, youth and POWs, in the executive. This in my considered opinion, ought to have been captured in the draft and not left to the goodwill of those in decision making positions.

I know the argument will be, that is patronage and thus utterly disrespectful of the potentials of women. . Executive positions are elective they would say and therefore all women need is a level playing fielding to compete, not favours.

Firstly I am not a proponents of patronage. Brought up by a poor stark illiterate but resilient single mother, I am a l

iving testimony of the strength of a woman.

However gender policies in budding democracies, are affirmative not patronising. .

This was the legislative intent in the Gender Equality and women’s empowerment Act 2022,The Public Elections Act 2022 and The Political Parties Act 2022. In the latter, it is now statutory for women to have a minimum of thirty percent placement, in all the executive cadres of Political Parties, from the Ward/Zones to National executive.

An inclusive SLAJ is one where all voices are heard, and all members feel empowered to participate fully in the association’s activities. The constitution must create mechanisms for engagements that are transparent, democratic, and accessible to every journalist, no matter their station in life.

**A Stronger SLAJ Through Accountability and Governance**

Inclusivity alone however, is not pernacea to a stronger SLAG. The new constitution must lay the framework for accountability-both within SLAJ and in the broader media landscape. The association mus

t be a beacon of good governance, setting the standard for transparency, ethics, and responsibility in journalism. .

Accountability begins at home, and as such, the constitution must establish clear rules and guidelines for the governance of SLAJ itself. This includes ensuring that leadership positions are filled through democratic processes, that financial management is transparent, and decisions made with the input of the membership.

The constitution should also create a system of checks and balances, that prevents abuse of power and ensures that the association operates with integrity at all times.

In addition, SLAJ has a responsibility to promote accountability within the profession of journalism. The constitution should provide for the observance and enforcement of ethical standards among its members, ensuring that those who fall short of professional values are held accountable. Whether it be through a code of ethics, a disciplinary committee, or some other mechanism. There must be emphasis on the ma

intenance of the highest standards of journalism.

Accomplished Senior Journalists must lend a helping hand in this, by mentoring not torturing the younger ones.

To the younger ones, your primary focus should be to learn not to earn.

**Strengthening Press Freedom and Legal Protections**

One of the most important roles that SLAJ plays, is that of the defender of press freedom in Sierra Leone. Over the years, we have witnessed appreciable progress in the protection of journalists’ rights, but there is still work to be done. The new constitution must reaffirm SLAJ’s commitment to fighting for press freedom, through advocacy and legal reforms.

The repeal of the Criminal Libel Law in 2020, was a landmark achievement, that has engendered a freer, more independent and attractive press.

Now that proprietors and even street vendors, can nolonger be locked up for stories in their outlets they are not privy to, SLAJ can leverage on this and seek out investment opportunities in the media.

The decriminalisation of j

ournalism has its own lows. Aggrieved persons have resorted to unorthodox responses,like physical attacks, threats of violence,intimidation, mammi cuss and evening profiling. Sadly, some of these dastardly conducts are either carried out or fiercely defended by your colleague Journalists, as attackdogs for the perpetrators.

Therefore, there are still lingering inhibiting incumbrances to press freedom, and SLAJ must remain vigilant. The new constitution should enshrine the association’s role as a watchdog for press freedom, ensuring that any attempts to curtail the rights of journalists are met with stiff resistance. You must continually combat this menace in protection of the press.

In addition to advocacy, SLAJ must also work to provide legal protections for its members. Journalists who find themselves facing legal battles as a result of their work.should have access to legal representation and support from the association. The new constitution should exploit the possibility of establishing a legal defense

fund or some other mechanism to ensure that journalists are not left to fend for themselves,in the face of legal challenges.

**The Path Forward**

As we chart the way forward for SLAJ, it is important to recognize that this is not just an exercise in constitutional drafting-it is an opportunity to shape the future of journalism in Sierra Leone. The decisions we make today, will have a lasting impact on the profession, the association, and, ultimately, the country.

The new constitution must be more than just a document-it must be a living breathing reflection of the values, aspirations, and commitments of Sierra Leonean journalists. It must embody the principles of inclusivity, accountability, press freedom, and professionalism, while remaining flexible enough to adapt to the ever changing media landscape.

I urge all members here present to approach this process with a sense of purpose and responsibility. The future of your association and profession depends on the decisions you make here today. You must wo

rk together to create a stronger, more inclusive and cohesive SLAJ-one that can continue to serve as a pillar of our democracy and a champion of press freedom for generations to come.

That brings me to the few remaining comments and observations I have on the draft.

I will start by commending the Constitutional Review Committee that developed this document. They have done a marvelous job.

However browsing through the draft I observed a few areas of concern that I wish to share with you.

Firstly, the third recital in the preamble seems to suggest that, , no amendments shall be effected on the draft by this gathering. I hope that is not the intendment, otherwise this meeting will be rendered an exercise in futility. .

In paragraph 4 of Article 5(b), the word “either” be deleted and be substituted therefor with the word “neither”

Article 10(9)(ii) I advise that the word “key” be removed from the rubric “Key duties and responsibilities”, as it seems to suggest the conferment of powers outside the Constituti

on. Also the phrase”of the pressident” be added thereto after the word “responsibilities”

Article 10(11),the quorum for general meetings being twenty. I do not know the numerical strength of SLAG’s membership, but I suppose at least is in hundreds if not thousands. A quorum of twenty therefore for a general meeting is in my view not representative enough. I however suspect and appreciate the Committee’s rationale.

Therefore since there is already a mandatory annual General meeting, I will suggest that, any other meeting of the General membership be dubbed “emergency Meeting” for terminological exactitude and to give meaning to the suggested quorum.

Article 11(2) I recommend that the phrase “must have qualified for full membership for at three years preceeding the elections”, be rephrase to read “must have registered as a full member, for three consecutive years preceeding the elections”. Qualification for full membership does not infer registration.

Article 11(4) The word “control” sounds strong and arbit

rary. I advise that it be deleted therefrom and be substituted therefore by the “manage”

Article 11(6): I suggest we add the word “removal” to the reasons for the occurrence of a vacancy.

Article 11(7) is silent on what happen upon the removal an executive from office.

Article 11(9)(ii). I recommend the word “direct” in the place and stead of the “instruct”

Article 14(?? I suspect there may conflict with the mandate of the IMC and Ombudsman. I advise it be enquired into further, to ensure that it is complimentary and not substitutional to the mandate of State functionaries.

Luckily the IMC boss is here and am sure he will guard his borders and protect his turf.

Article 15(1): We now have four not three regions. Just remove the number before the word “regions” and simply say ” in each of the provinces or Provincial regions”. This is to avert your having to amend your Constitution in the event of an alteration of the number of regions after a census.

Article 20: should be titled “Code of Conduct” not “in

terpretation”. I also think it should be Article 21, as its contents are an Appendix to the Constitution. Article 21 now becomes 20.

To the young, the GenZ of this profession, in the pursuit of your dreams be guided by values of hardwork, humility and honesty.

The only path to success is hardwork. Be consistent in life and committed to what you do.

Humility is often mistaken for subservience. There are marked nuances between the two. Subservience is about subjugation, whilst humility is about gratitude, modesty and respect.

Be grateful to people that helped you along the road. The Almighty God commands us to pray, in appreciation of His mercies to us. If God want tenki, wudat nar we ordinary mortals. Never you allow the malafides of today to obliterate the bonafides of yesterday.

Be modest, do not compel acknowledgement by bandying your accomplishments in the faces of people. Creole man say, wae you yams white coveram. Be thankful to God,not boastful, you are what you are, not because you are the best in

the field, but because of His metcies

Be honest with people you come across along you professional path.

I will conclude with excerpts from a powerful speech delivered by a visually impaired Kenyan Senator.

“If what you see is all you see, then you have not seen all”

“If you cannot change your circumstances, change the way you look at them”

Thank you.**Keynote Address by the Hon. Justice A.M. Bagurah, Justice of the Supreme Court of Sierra Leone, on the Theme: “Charting the Way Forward: A New Constitution for an Inclusive and Stronger SLAJ”**

Distinguished members of the Sierra Leone Association of Journalists (SLAJ), esteemed guests, ladies and gentlemen,

It is with great honor and a deep sense of gratitude that I stand before you today, to deliver this keynote address on a topic that holds immense significance not just to the media but to our democracy as a whole.

If this opportunity had availed itself a year earlier, when I was just me, absolutely devoid of any occupational restraint, I would have

been a bit more forthright and forthcoming. Seeking permission from the Honourable Acting Chief Justice to honour this invitation, he reminded me of the ethical dictates of the office I now occupy. He cautioned that, I carefully edit my pronouncements, to avert Applications for my recusal, in matters involving members of your profession, that may subsequent hereto come before me, on grounds of likelihood of bias, by reason of any misstatement I make here, that is deemed prejudicial to the practice of journalism.

Hearkening to His Lordship”s counsel, I will perforce, be subtle and discreet in my address, that would have otherwise included a rave but critical review of the fourth estate.

The role of the media in Sierra Leone has always been pivotal, to the development of an informed, engaged, and democratic society. As we gather here today to discuss the theme, “Charting the Way Forward: A New Constitution for an Inclusive and Stronger SLAJ,” it is essential we reflect on the challenges and opportunities befo

re us, as we seek to establish a robust foundation for the future of journalism in this nation.

SLAJ, as the premier body of journalists in Sierra Leone, has always been a defender of press freedom, an advocate for responsible journalism, and a crucial pillar in the architecture of our democracy. But like all professional bodies, SLAJ must evolve to meet the demands of a changing society. The media landscape in Sierra Leone-and indeed, across the world-is undergoing significant transformation, and with it, the need for a constitution that is not only reflective of the past but visionary in addressing the emerging issues, associated with digital and technological innovations. Laws must evolve, to be proximate to social, economic and scientifically evolutions.

The purpose of today’s gathering is therefore to deliberate on the creation of a new constitution for SLAJ. One that tends to inclusivity, accountability, transparency and strength, in this era of unprecedented technological and societal changes. A well

-crafted constitution is not merely a document that regulate conduct; it is a statement of values, a guide to governance, and a blueprint for the future.

Therefore, the SLAJ draft constitution you are assembled to adopt, must embody the highest ideals of journalism, while remaining adaptable to the challenges of modern times. It behoves all of you here present,to be dispassionate and scrupulous, in unpicking the contents of the draft.

**THE ROLE OF JOURNALISM IN A DEMOCRATIC SOCIETY**

To truly appreciate the importance of this exercise, we must first acknowledge the indispensable role that journalism plays in a democratic society. Journalism serves as the bedrock of informed public discourse. It is the conduit through which the public gains access to information, understands governance and assess their leaders.

For years, members of SLAJ have been at the forefront in delivering information to the public shedding light on injustice, exposing corruption, and championing causes for the less privileged and vu

lnerable. . The critical task of reporting news in a fair, balanced, and truthful manner requires not only dedication and hard work but also impartiality and integrity.

As SLAJ embarks on the repeal and replacement of its constitution, it is crucial to understand that, the new Constitution will not just govern the association, but it will also reflect the aspirations of its members, to contribute to a stronger and more inclusive media landscape. The future of journalism in Sierra Leone must rest on pillars that encourage diversity, uphold ethical standards, and protect the integrity of the press, while addressing the unique challenges that they face today.

**Challenges Facing Modern Journalism in Sierra Leone**

Also pertinent to the promulgation of a new constitution, is the recognition of the current global challenges facing journalism. These challenges must inform the constitution’s drafting process, ensuring that the document is both relevant and responsive to the needs of its time.

The first challenge

is the rapid evolution of technology and its impact on the media. In today’s world, information travels at a lightning speed, and with the rise of social media platforms, everyone with access to the internet can become a “journalist.” Whilst this accessability to information has its advantages, it also presents the problem of misinformation, disinformation, and the erosion of journalistic standards. It is critical for SLAJ’s new constitution to address the need for maintaining professionalism in an era of digital communication, ensuring that journalists remain custodians of the truth, in a landscape saturated with falsehoods and propaganda.

SLAJ’s “I verify App” during the electioneerring period,is shining example of combating misinformation and deliberate falsehoods. That App negated all the lies and contributed in no small measure, to the peaceful outcome of the 2023 elections,notwithstanding the toxicity of the campaigns. .

Another pressing challenge is the economic viability of traditional journalism. A

cross the globe, media houses are grappling with dwindling revenues, due to the upsurge in digital advertising, subscription fatigue, and the dominance of global tech giants. This economic pressure threatens the survival of independent journalism, a cornerstone of any functioning democracy. As SLAJ repositions itself for the future, the new constitution must consider the economic realities that confronts its members, promoting policies that protect the livelihoods of journalists, while safeguarding the independence of the press.

The third challenge is the issue of safety and security.

It is thus impossible to discuss the way forward for SLAJ, without addressing the need for greater protection of journalists in their professional capacity. The new constitution must relate to professional hazards, by providing for the safety and security of all its members, ensuring that, they carry out their responsibilities without fear of retribution.

**The Need for an Inclusive SLAJ**

In charting the way forward, inclus

ivity must be a cornerstone of the new constitution. SLAJ, like all other interest group organizations, is stronger if its membership is diverse and engaged. That is to say, the constitution must take into account the needs of all journalists in Sierra Leone, regardless of their gender, background, or medium of practice.

Inclusion means creating pathways for young journalists to rise through the ranks, contributing fresh ideas and perspectives that can invigorate the association. It means ensuring that, female journalists have equal opportunities to lead and succeed in an industry that has historically been male-dominated. The female practitioners should robustly be protected from exploitation, harassment, discrimination, profiling and gender objectification.

It means welcoming journalists from all regions of Sierra Leone, ensuring that the experiences and concerns of those outside Freetown,are given equal weight.

And finally providing the enabling environment for persons with disability to practice journa

lism.

I had chosen to comment on the contents of the draft Constitution last, but coherence has compelled me, to single out this one here.

Browsjng through the draft, i did not see anything affirmative, like gender policy to wit: the placement of women, youth and POWs, in the executive. This in my considered opinion, ought to have been captured in the draft and not left to the goodwill of those in decision making positions.

I know the argument will be, that is patronage and thus utterly disrespectful of the potentials of women. . Executive positions are elective they would say and therefore all women need is a level playing fielding to compete, not favours.

Firstly I am not a proponents of patronage. Brought up by a poor stark illiterate but resilient single mother, I am a living testimony of the strength of a woman.

However gender policies in budding democracies, are affirmative not patronising. .

This was the legislative intent in the Gender Equality and women’s empowerment Act 2022,The Public Electio

ns Act 2022 and The Political Parties Act 2022. In the latter, it is now statutory for women to have a minimum of thirty percent placement, in all the executive cadres of Political Parties, from the Ward/Zones to National executive.

An inclusive SLAJ is one where all voices are heard, and all members feel empowered to participate fully in the association’s activities. The constitution must create mechanisms for engagements that are transparent, democratic, and accessible to every journalist, no matter their station in life.

**A Stronger SLAJ Through Accountability and Governance**

Inclusivity alone however, is not pernacea to a stronger SLAG. The new constitution must lay the framework for accountability-both within SLAJ and in the broader media landscape. The association must be a beacon of good governance, setting the standard for transparency, ethics, and responsibility in journalism. .

Accountability begins at home, and as such, the constitution must establish clear rules and guidelines for the govern

ance of SLAJ itself. This includes ensuring that leadership positions are filled through democratic processes, that financial management is transparent, and decisions made with the input of the membership.

The constitution should also create a system of checks and balances, that prevents abuse of power and ensures that the association operates with integrity at all times.

In addition, SLAJ has a responsibility to promote accountability within the profession of journalism. The constitution should provide for the observance and enforcement of ethical standards among its members, ensuring that those who fall short of professional values are held accountable. Whether it be through a code of ethics, a disciplinary committee, or some other mechanism. There must be emphasis on the maintenance of the highest standards of journalism.

Accomplished Senior Journalists must lend a helping hand in this, by mentoring not torturing the younger ones.

To the younger ones, your primary focus should be to learn not to earn.

*

*Strengthening Press Freedom and Legal Protections**

One of the most important roles that SLAJ plays, is that of the defender of press freedom in Sierra Leone. Over the years, we have witnessed appreciable progress in the protection of journalists’ rights, but there is still work to be done. The new constitution must reaffirm SLAJ’s commitment to fighting for press freedom, through advocacy and legal reforms.

The repeal of the Criminal Libel Law in 2020, was a landmark achievement, that has engendered a freer, more independent and attractive press.

Now that proprietors and even street vendors, can nolonger be locked up for stories in their outlets they are not privy to, SLAJ can leverage on this and seek out investment opportunities in the media.

The decriminalisation of journalism has its own lows. Aggrieved persons have resorted to unorthodox responses,like physical attacks, threats of violence,intimidation, mammi cuss and evening profiling. Sadly, some of these dastardly conducts are either carried out

or fiercely defended by your colleague Journalists, as attackdogs for the perpetrators.

Therefore, there are still lingering inhibiting incumbrances to press freedom, and SLAJ must remain vigilant. The new constitution should enshrine the association’s role as a watchdog for press freedom, ensuring that any attempts to curtail the rights of journalists are met with stiff resistance. You must continually combat this menace in protection of the press.

In addition to advocacy, SLAJ must also work to provide legal protections for its members. Journalists who find themselves facing legal battles as a result of their work.should have access to legal representation and support from the association. The new constitution should exploit the possibility of establishing a legal defense fund or some other mechanism to ensure that journalists are not left to fend for themselves,in the face of legal challenges.

**The Path Forward**

As we chart the way forward for SLAJ, it is important to recognize that this is not just

an exercise in constitutional drafting-it is an opportunity to shape the future of journalism in Sierra Leone. The decisions we make today, will have a lasting impact on the profession, the association, and, ultimately, the country.

The new constitution must be more than just a document-it must be a living breathing reflection of the values, aspirations, and commitments of Sierra Leonean journalists. It must embody the principles of inclusivity, accountability, press freedom, and professionalism, while remaining flexible enough to adapt to the ever changing media landscape.

Source: Sierra Leone News Agency