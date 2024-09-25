Killing of terrorist kingpin, Kachalla and Turji’s invincibility

The reported killing of terrorist kingpin, Halilu Sububu, known in the crime world as Kachalla, and the claims of invincibility surrounding Bello Turji has dominated the security discourse in different platforms.

It was reported that Kachalla was the boss of Bello Turji, known for mass kidnapping, imposition of illegal levies on communities, among other crimes in Zamfara, Katsina and Niger.

Kachala was allegedly famous for cattle rustling and illegal gold mining among other heinous crime across the North West until he met his waterloo on Sept. 13.

According to military sources, he died in an encounter with the Nigerian troops at Mayanchi village in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara.

He was said to be a Nigerien who had been declared wanted by the Defence Headquarters on many occasions.

Implications of Kachalla’s killing

Some security stakeholders say Kachalla’s death could potentially send fears through Turji’s spine for several reasons.

One of such is that his demise demonstrates the capability a

nd determination of the military and other security forces to target and neutralise high-profile terrorist leaders.

They also believed that Turji and Kachalla might have had connections or collaborated in the past, making Turji wonder if he’s next on the list.

Security experts say the killing of Kachalla could disrupt Turji’s network and operations, potentially weakening his position.

Also, Turji might fear that the security forces are closing in on him, and his time is running out while the psychological impact of seeing a fellow terrorist leader being killed could affect his confidence and morale.

It is essential to note that Turji’s reaction would depend on his personality, paranoia, and perceived security measures like going into hiding or change his tactics; increase his security measures or move to a safer location.

He may also attempt to retaliate or launch attacks to divert attention; try to reassure his followers and maintain morale and

consider surrendering or negotiating, depending on his circumstances.

This reasoning is however, speculative, and Turji’s actual reaction would depend on various factors, including his character and situation.

Tracking a terrorist by security forces

People have often the difficulty by security agencies to track Turji in spite of the fact that he uses mobile phone or other electronic devices to post messages on social media or even make call.

These devise leave the finger prints of their users for a long time.

Tracking individuals like Turji, who allegedly use mobile phones and social media platforms, can be challenging due to various reasons, experts say.

There is the issue of encryption as many messaging apps and social media platforms use end-to-end encryption, making it difficult for law enforcement to intercept and monitor communications.

Also, social media platforms can provide anonymity, allowing users to hide their identities and locations.

There is also the issue mobile number portability whic

h allows individuals like Turji to frequently change phone number or use multiple numbers, making it hard to track his activities.

He may also use disposable phones or SIM cards, which can be easily replaced.

He may utilise secure communication channels, such as VPNs or encrypted messaging apps or could create fake online profiles, making it difficult to identify his real identity.

Other factors could be network coverage that might be limited in rural areas, making tracking more challenging.

Turji may have basic technical knowledge to evade tracking; have informants or sympathizers within local communities; law enforcement agencies may lack necessary resources, training, or expertise.

To track individuals like Turji, law enforcement agencies must employ sophisticated techniques, such as signal intelligence, digital forensics, cyber surveillance, human intelligence gathering, collaboration with telecom providers and geospatial analysis.

Is Turji

hiding in plain sight?

Based on the available information, it is difficult to describe Turji as invincible.

While he may have evaded capture and appears to be elusive, invincibility implies a level of unstoppable power or complete immunity from capture or defeat.

Turji’s ability to evade capture and continue operating may be attributed to various factors, such as familiarity with the terrain; local support or sympathisers; basic technological savvy and adaptability and cunning

However, it is essential to note that law enforcement agencies and security forces are continually working to improve their strategies and tactics to counter individuals like Turji.

Describing Turji as invincible might be an exaggeration because, it is unlikely that he is completely immune to capture or defeat.

A more accurate description might be that he is ‘elusive’ or ‘evading capture,’ acknowledging his ability to avoid detection while also recognising the on-going efforts to apprehend him.

‘It is a matter of time, we’re goin

g to get him, and I can assure you that it will be within the shortest possible time”, said Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa of Tujgi at a recent interaction with newsmen.

Military’s strong message to Turji

Musa, recently said the capture of Turji was imminent sounds like a strong warning and a declaration of intent to capture the terrorist leader.

By stating that Turji’s days are numbered, the defence chief has sent a clear message that the military is closing in on him and it’s only a matter of time before he’s caught.

This statement could be seen as a way to psyche out Turji and his followers, making them feel like their time is running out. It also serves as a reassurance to the public that the military is actively working to bring Turji to justice.

Kachalla’s last message

Reports have it that the terrorism kingpin recently killed by Nigerian soldiers in an ambush, indicates he had a premonition of his o

wn death.

Kachalla released a video few days before his death urging the leading terrorists operating in the North West and Niger State to embrace peace and restraint.

In a six-minute video recorded in Hausa, he urged his fellow kingpins in the areas – Gide and Turji, among others – to stop attacking the Fulanis and communities that did not threaten their criminal enterprises.

He encouraged the terrorists to engage the government in a peace dialogue, warning them about the uncertainty of their living, that tomorrow they may be killed while the future of the younger generation remains at risk.

‘I am calling on you to fight for the rights of our people for the sake of brotherhood; let us stop killing and stealing from our people.

‘Stop killing and stealing from the Fulanis in Zamfara, Sokoto, Katsina, Niger, Kaduna and Kebbi states.

‘I am Kachallah Halilu Sububu, the godfather of Bello Turji.

‘In this video I release on Tuesday, I plead with you to please stop stealing from the Fulanis and any town that

is not fighting us and be obedient to God. Let us re-strategise.

‘This is my position; I am waiting for the response of Alhaji Ado (Aleiro), Alhaji Nashama, Alhaji Shingi, Dogo Gide, Gwaska, and Black’, he said in the video.

The military has been hailed for the recent success and urged to sustain the tempo by going after Turji as promised by the defence chief.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria