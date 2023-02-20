King Mohammed VI of Morocco holds bilateral talks with Gabon President Ali Bongo

LIBREVILLE— King Mohammed VI of Morocco, held bilateral talks with Gabon President Ali Bongo Ondimba at the Presidential Palace in Libreville, Gabon.

The meeting highlighted among other issues the importance of enhancing the relationship between the two nations and integration of their citizens.

The two leaders also reviewed the state of their bilateral partnership in all fields.

In an effort of supporting Gabonese farmers and addressing the current food crisis in the world and fertilizer shortages, King Mohammed the VI, donated 2,000 tones of fertilizers.

According to the King, the operation will be followed by a structural action aimed at ensuring that farmers in this fraternal country have access to quality and affordable fertilizers and specifically adapted to the needs of soils and crops in the region.

The meeting was subsequently extended to Nasser Bourita, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Yolande Nyonda, Minister Delegate at the Gabonese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Jean-Yves Teale, Secretary General of the Presidency of the Republic of Gabon.

Morocco and Gabon share long-standing diplomatic relations that for over 50 years.

In 2020, Gabon cemented its support of Morocco’s sovereignty over the Western Sahara region by opening a general consulate in the southern Moroccan city of Laayoune.

Gabon and Morocco are also large trade partners with Moroccan exports to Gabon amounting to over 52 million US Dollars in 2020, according to data from Trading Economics.

Source: NAM NEWS NETWORK