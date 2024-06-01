Knees and hips are the foundation of one’s mobility and wellbeing – Viradia



Knees and hips are the foundation of the mobility and wellbeing, unfortunately, many take them for granted until problems arise.

‘Knee and hip issues can lead to chronic pain, limited movement, and a reduced quality of life,’ Mr. Jignesh Viradia, Chief Executive Officer of the African Medical Information Centre (AMIC has revealed.

Speaking to newsmen Mr. Viradia therefore stressed a need for proper management and screening, which would help individuals prevent or manage these problems.

‘Knee and hip health are crucial for our overall wellbeing. Regular screening and management can make a significant difference in preventing and treating problems,’ he stated, stressing effective pain management.

Mr. Viradia revealed that AMIC – Africa Medical Information Centre www.amicafrica.com and other partners are therefore initiating a groundbreaking health project to offer affordable and discounted premium Total Knee Replacement (TKR) and Total Hip Replacement (THR) surgeries to those in need.

He said the comprehe

nsive free pre-screening camp, scheduled for June, July, and final surgeries in August, aims to revolutionise healthcare in Ghana.

‘Early detection and treatment can prevent minor issues from becoming major problems, and screening can identify risk factors and enable preventative measures,’ he said.

‘These camps were organized on various different verticals, like transplants for kidney, liver, and pancreas-Cochlear implants for the deaf; neurosurgeons for tumours and brains; Onco-surgery for cancer; orthopaedics for bones; and complex surgery,’ he noted.

He said AMIC, along with AMIC Medicare Diagnostic Centre is collaborating with AIMS Hospital, Wisconsin University, with support from the Dental Medical Council and other public health directorates, along with strategic stakeholders in the health sector, to offer free prescreening for knee and hip. The camp emphasizes only TKR-THR (knee and hip).

The camp will begin with free prescreening camps in June and July until the first week of August, followed by

the surgical camp at the end of August. A team of experienced surgeons from India and local doctors will perform the surgeries, along with hands-on training and CPD, while also providing live training sessions for local medical professionals.

‘We are committed to providing quality medical care and empowering local doctors with the latest techniques and expertise,’ he said, stressing that ‘this initiative is a game-changer for Ghana’s healthcare landscape, and we are proud to be a part of it.’

He said that for over a decade, AMIC-Africa Medical Information Centre (www.amicafrica.com) has been a leading healthcare information provider in Ghana, dedicated to providing quality and affordable healthcare.

The surgical camp is a significant step forward in enhancing healthcare in Ghana. This will position Ghana as a medical tourism hub. The surgeries will not only transform the lives of those suffering from knee and hip conditions but also provide local medical professionals with the opportunity to receive train

ing and enhance their skills.

He recommended regular exercise, maintaining a healthy weight, proper footwear, and good furniture to help prevent strain.

He said the AMIC Africa Medical Information Centre, www.amicafrica.com, conducted an annual CPD/CME programme and brought specialist doctors and surgeons to train for the advancement and innovative technology in medical science.

Mr. Viradia noted that AMIC had also conducted several prescreening camps in the past, not only in Ghana but in other countries in the West African Sub-region.

He said World Health Organisation (WHO) data indicated that approximately 1.5 billion people worldwide suffered from chronic musculoskeletal disorders, with knee and hip problems being among the most common.

In Ghana, he noted that the prevalence of knee and hip problems was significant, with a recent study indicating that over 20 percent of adults experienced chronic knee pain.

Source: Ghana News Agency