Kofi Mante drops music video for ‘Bad Boy’ featuring Bisa Kdei

Ghana's music sensation Kofi Mante has finally released the official video for his hit collaboration 'Bad Boy,' featuring multiple award-winning singer Bisa Kdei.? ? The 'Bad Boy' single showcases the dynamic synergy between Kofi Mante and Bisa Kdei, two powerhouse artistes known for their distinctive styles and remarkable vocals who talk about real-life happenings. ? With its catchy melodies and irresistible rhythm, the song had already been an anthem, earning a place on playlists in Ghana and around the world.? ? The music video, directed by multi-talented filmmaker Gordon Appiah, brings the lyrics of 'Bad Boy' to life with drama and artistic finesse.? ? The relatable events in this short film make it easier for one to understand and appreciate the concept of the song. With so much inside Kofi Mante that he is yet to give to the world, 'Bad Boy' is just the beginning. Source: Ghana News Agency