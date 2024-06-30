Komfueku CHPS upgraded to Health center



The Komfueku CHPS compound has been upgraded into a health center to ensure that services rendered were much advanced in meeting rural health care needs.

Komfueku is a predominantly farm based community in the Shama District of the Western Region.

Hitherto, the sick had to travel to Essikado in the Essikado Ketan Constituency for health care until the CHPs facility was commissioned in 2020 to bring healthcare closer to the people.

Madam Naa Dede Okine, the Shama District Health Director during the official announcement to the community over the weekend said the current upgrade to a health center was in line with the ‘Network of Practice’ agenda by the Ghana Health Service to project universal access to health.

This would ensure that referral cases were also minimised to lessen the burden of care on bigger facilities.

Currently, the Shama District had no dedicated government hospital, while the two major private hospitals VRA and Benedict were not for the ‘faint hearted.’

She stressed the need for CHPs a

nd health centers within the district to be resourced and retooled to do more.

Madam Alimatu Suleiman, the Physician Assistant at the facility prayed for help in the area of Nebulizer, oxygen delivery mask-neonate, stretcher, suction machine, glucometer, freezer, washing machine and oxygen cylinder among others.

Mr. Percy Ahenakwah, the Assembly Member for the area called on well meaningful citizens of the community to come to the aid of the facility to help it meet the total health needs of the communities around.

Source: Ghana News Agency