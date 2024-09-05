Korean Government approves $100-million loan for Techiman Water Expansion, Rehabilitation project

The Korean Government has approved a US$100 million loan for work to commence on the construction of the Techiman Water Expansion and Rehabilitation project in the Bono East Region.

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL), implementing the project, has therefore signed an agreement with the Messrs CHEIL-KECC-SAMAN JV of Korea, to execute the project, scheduled to commence by the end of third quarter of 2024.

Mr Francis Agyei-Boateng, the Chief Manager, Project Planning and Development, GWCL, said EximBank of the Republic of Korea is funding the project, which would expand and provide potable water to residents in the Techiman Municipality.

Areas to benefit include Nkenkansu, Akomadan, Afrantwo, New Techiman and Tanoso, Tadieso, Kuntunso, Ahansua, Tacofiano, Tuobodom, Gyama (Kenten), Akrofrom and Aworowa.

Addressing a news conference in Techiman, the Bono East Regional capital, Mr Agyei-Boateng said the ‘Korea EximBank has granted no objection for the signing of the contract to enable the project to commen

ce.’

Actual earth moving works would commence in eight months and the project is expected to be completed within 48 months, from engineering designs, and contractor selection, to actual implementation.

Dr Clifford Braima, the Managing Director, GWCL, explained that the Government asked for the loan for the expansion and rehabilitation of the Techiman Water project in May 2003 under the Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF).

Subsequently, the Export-Import Bank of Korea, the Government Agency for the EDCF conducted the first fact-finding mission in March 2019.

The mission aimed at clarifying the scope of works, review the adequacy of the project cost estimates and confirm the priority of the project, Dr Braima said.

As follow up to the mission, the Bank dispatched a second fact-finding mission into the country in July 2019 to complete the assessment and review of the proposed project.

The Mission held several discussions with the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources (MSW

R), the GWCL, and visited the project site in Techiman to confirm the activities required to be carried out.

Source: Ghana News Agency