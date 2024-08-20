Kori Chiefdom Floods: NDMA and FSRP Assess Devastating Impact on Local Farmers*

On 16th August 2024, the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA), in collaboration with the Food System Resilience Program (FSRP) under the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, conducted an assessment following severe flooding in Kori Chiefdom, Moyamba District. This disaster has caused widespread damage and displacement across sixteen local communities.

The FSRP project encompasses five core components across 15 agricultural districts in Sierra Leone and primarily focuses on three key value chains: Rice, Cassava, and Livestock.

This component aims to strengthen the climate resilience of the agriculture sector and enable effective management and prevention of food crises through the development and provision of demand-driven data, information, and advisory services. It also focuses on enhancing evidence-based decision-making in managing food security. The NDMA, the Sierra Leone Meteorological Agency, and the National Water Resource Management Agency are integral to this component, providing early

warnings for farmers.

The assessment seeks to provide support for farmers who have suffered devastating crop losses due to the flooding. Triggered by relentless heavy rainfall, the flooding has submerged homes, farmlands, and livestock, affecting 400 households and displacing 1,400 people in the sixteen villages. This situation underscores the urgent humanitarian and agricultural crisis in the district.

The agricultural impacts of the floods have been particularly severe, with approximately 250 hectares of farmland now underwater. This has led to catastrophic crop losses and diminished income for local farmers, who rely heavily on agriculture for their livelihoods. Among the hardest hit is Hon. Jolly M. Lavalie, a former Member of Parliament and master farmer, who has lost his entire 1,000 hectares of farmland to floodwaters.

Smaller-scale farmers are also facing significant challenges. Mr. James Amara from Lorgor Kessinima lost his entire 500-hectare rice plantation. The flooding has affected nearly all v

illages within Kori Chiefdom, isolating many communities due to rising water levels. Preliminary assessments indicate that several homes have been destroyed or rendered uninhabitable, forcing families to seek refuge in makeshift shelters.

Women, children, and the elderly have been identified as the most vulnerable groups in the aftermath of the flooding. The displacement of families has created an urgent need for safe and secure shelters. Furthermore, the flooding has destroyed healthcare centres and schools, disrupting access to the facilities and exacerbating the challenges faced by the affected villages.

Community stakeholders in the chiefdom are calling on the government and other emergency institutions for immediate intervention to alleviate the impact on the people. They further urge the government to invest in sustainable infrastructure capable of withstanding the growing risks posed by climate change.

The NDMA, FSRP, and other partners will analyze the assessment report to ensure a swift response t

o the affected farmers and develop long-term solutions to protect farmland from recurring flooding across the country.

Similar incidents have been reported in other parts of the country. The NDMA will continue its assessments in those areas to enhance better intervention.

Source: Sierra Leone News Agency