Kryptoro Is on Its Way to Being the Most User-Friendly Crypto Exchange with Support from Kagiso Interactive

With backing from tech giant Kagiso Interactive, Kryptoro is steps closer to bringing out the most user-friendly cryptocurrency exchange

DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2018 / Marvel Comics, EA Games, Disney, MTN, and Mahindra Kotak Bank – apart from being among the biggest and most successful companies in technology, these names form part of the client list of Kagiso Interactive, a South African software development firm that has regularly been voted as the Best Mobile Applications Development Company in Africa and the Middle East. The firm has also been recently touted as one of the leading companies globally to contribute in the space of AR and VR.

Aware of the recent explosion of cryptocurrencies across various fields, this giant of technological solutions ventures into the cryptocurrency sphere to create an innovative crypto exchange – that is, Kryptoro.

Behind Kryptoro Are AI Experts with Years of Experience in Cryptos

Besides producing multiple mobile applications and web platforms for banks, traders, retail customers, fast food outlets, and many other industries, the experts behind Kryptoro have been transacting in cryptocurrencies since 2012. It is without a doubt that they are cognizant of the issues experienced by a number of digital asset owners who transact with exchange platforms.

With backing from Kagiso Interactive, the Kryptoro team is now perfecting a crypto exchange that will take on a fine-looking user interface, a high level of scalability, and a thick layer of security. All these and other additional features are aimed at providing solutions to issues that have always turned off crypto exchange clients.

Using the wealth of knowledge, experience, and cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technology, the Kryptoro team pushes the limits to establish a cryptocurrency exchange that will set itself apart from other exchanges in every sense of the word. Users can then expect a shift from the time-consuming manual info management to the advanced, efficient, and convenient ways of doing crypto transactions.

Some of the key differentiators the team aims to bring to Kryptoro are:

The ability to purchase cryptocurrencies using credit cards

An instant and simple fiat gateway

Multiple fiat-based pairs, beginning with ZAR with an interest to establish Dirham, Naira, and USD base currency pairs in the near future

Multiple cryptocurrencies (5/6 on launch)

Superior security infrastructure that takes the burden off the user

Live trading analysis and trading tools to assist your investment decisions

Variable analytics generated by our AI trading software

Kryptoro CEO Priven Reddy himself summarizes these features best by saying:

“Kryptoro will not only bring users the ability to transact in cryptocurrencies easily. It will also provide users all the resources they need to make sound investment decisions right there on the platform without hassle.”

Investors Gain Confidence with KTO as Kryptoro Roadmap Runs Smoothly

The Kryptoro (KTO) Token will play an integral part in the Kryptoro Exchange ecosystem. The token will function as the “gas” of the exchange used to power all value-related transactions, including but not limited to trading fees, token listing fees, value added services, and subscription services.

As KTO approaches the end of the ICO crowd sale in October, more investors now look to secure themselves a portion of the total 25,000,000 KTO (25% of the set KTO cap) open for purchase before Kryptoro Exchange goes live in October. When the platform is launched, the inclusion of the Bull Run feature and the Trading Analysis Tools will follow suit, particularly in November.

By December this year, Kryptoro will set up holding companies and accounts in Nigeria and Dubai where Naira and Dirham base pairs will be established. This will eventually be followed by the release of new fiat money and crypto pairs in January 2019.

With Kryptoro moving according to the company’s slated roadmap, investors are positive they will make the most out of the KTO tokens they bought. And as the launch of the exchange platform approaches, owners of digital assets can look forward to using a highly user-friendly crypto exchange like no other.

About Kryptoro:

Founded by the CEO of Kagiso Interactive Priven Reddy, Kryptoro is a cryptocurrency exchange that aims to give its end users an experience of simple, seamless, and secure cryptocurrency transactions. Using advanced AI resources, Kryptoro will provide not only staple crypto exchange services but also industry news, social media updates, and sentiment analysis for assets offered by the platform.

About Kryptoro Team:

The technology behind Kryptoro has been built and managed by a team of experts who have years of experience in providing tech solutions to clients across banking and finance, food service, arts, and many other sectors. Having been in the cryptocurrency sphere since 2012, the Kryptoro team works to eliminate from the equation the common issues faced by users when they transact with crypto exchanges.

For interviews or other media inquiries: media@coinpoint.net

For more information:

Website: https://kryptoro.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KryptoroExchange/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Kryptoro_Exch

SOURCE: Kryptoro