Land For Sale in Sierra Leone

House For Sale in Sierra Leone

1. 3 town lots, Located at Hamilton along the New Highway

2. It is fenced with concrete.

3. It has a solid Foundation with Concrete

4. There is already a Survey plan and a conveyance registered with the Ministry of Lands as well as the Office of the Administrator and Registrar General.

5. It has Access Road connecting the main highway.

6. Already, there is about 2000 concrete bricks.

7. There is also about five trips of one-inch Granite Stones.

Source: Standard Times Press