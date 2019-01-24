Landmark 100,000 affordable homes initiative for Ghana moves forward

President hails agreement: “New dawn for Ghana and our citizens”

Agreement signed with the government of Ghana, UNOPS and its partners hopes to deliver at least 100,000 affordable homes nationwide.

UNOPS and its partners aim to attract $436 million worth of investment.

worth of investment. UNOPS to invest $11 million in seed funding.

in seed funding. Project has an estimated gross development value of $5.3 billion.

Project will last six to ten years, providing 3,000 job opportunities for local communities.

UNOPS landmark agreement with the government of Ghana has moved forward this week with the Executive Director, Grete Faremo’s announcement this week in New York. As part of the agreement, UNOPS and its partners seek to attract $436 million worth of investment to deliver at least 100,000 affordable homes across the country.

The project, which will last between six and ten years, will also provide job opportunities for local communities nationwide and help towards alleviating the housing crisis in Ghana.

The agreement is a major milestone in UNOPS commitment to fostering innovative financing for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and will help the government of Ghana open access to sustainable, affordable and environmentally sound housing for its citizens.

UNOPS Executive Director Grete Faremo said:

“There is great potential to improve access to sustainable and resilient housing for thousands of people in Ghana.

“At the same time, this project will work to boost livelihoods and the local economy.

“The knock-on effect means unlocking new opportunities and resources for local communities, which helps drive progress towards the SDGs”.

The 100,000 houses are to be constructed using energy-efficient solar rooftops, and manufactured locally, which will provide up to 3,000 jobs for local people.

In a previous statement on the project, President Nana Akufo-Addo said:

“I believe we are all well aware of the challenges Ghana, and most of Africa, faces when it comes to the provision of decent, well-planned and organized housing for our citizens. The difficulty in addressing this on-going challenge has led to a huge housing deficit in our country.

“I believe that with the signing of this project agreement, we shall be ushering into existence a new dawn for Ghana and our citizens”.

UNOPS Social Impact Investment Initiative (S3i) seeks to de-risk infrastructure investment projects in an effort to help attract financing from the private sector to national development agendas. Projects selected are subjected to a rigorous due diligence process that will ensure a positive environmental, social and economic impact, with a financial return.

About UNOPS

UNOPS mission is to help people build better lives and countries achieve peace and sustainable development. We help the United Nations, governments and other partners to manage projects, and deliver sustainable infrastructure and procurement in an efficient way. Read more about UNOPS: www.unops.org



About UNOPS Social Impact Investment Initiative (S3i)

UNOPS S3i seeks to de-risk and structure infrastructure investment projects in an effort to help attract financing from the private sector to national development agendas. Projects selected are subjected to a rigorous and comprehensive due diligence process that will ensure a positive environmental, social and economic impact, with financial returns for private sector investors.

