LASEPA Shuts Down Establishments in Lagos for Noise Violations



Lagos: The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) has taken decisive action against noise pollution by sealing multiple establishments across Victoria Island, Elegushi Beach, and Lekki, Phase 1. The establishments were shut down on Saturday due to persistent violations of environmental regulations, particularly concerning noise levels.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, LASEPA communicated this development through a tweet on its X handle, highlighting that the affected businesses include Mania Lounge, Voda Beach Club, Meadow Hall School, among others. These establishments were found to have repeatedly violated environmental laws despite having received prior warnings from the agency.





This enforcement action is part of LASEPA’s ongoing efforts to uphold environmental standards and ensure public health and safety. The agency emphasized its commitment to maintaining peace within the community by not tolerating activities that disrupt the environment or pose risks to residents’ well-being.





LASEPA further stated that compliance with environmental regulations is mandatory, and violators will be subjected to strict penalties. The agency praised its enforcement team, led by Dr. Tunde Ajayi, for their dedication and professionalism in executing the operation.

