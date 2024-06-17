Lassa Fever Vaccine by Nigerian Scientist Shows High Efficacy



Abuja: Renowned virologist, Dr. Simeon Agwale, has revealed that a Lassa fever vaccine developed by a Nigerian has successfully passed preclinical trials involving mice and non-human primates. Dr. Agwale, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Innovative Biotech, shared this significant development during an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the vaccine, which is licensed from the University of Melbourne by Pac-Man Biologics, demonstrated complete protection during the trials. Dr. Agwale emphasized that this vaccine is unique in demonstrating efficacy against the Nigerian strain of the Lassa virus, which differs from the Josiah strain from Senegal that is more commonly used. He highlighted that Innovative Biotech holds the exclusive license for the vaccine’s use in Africa, with royalties being paid to the University of Melbourne.





Dr. Agwale detailed the trial results, noting that all vaccinated mice survived exposure to the virus, while five out of five unvaccinated mice succumbed. Similar results were observed in non-human primate studies, where all unvaccinated animals died by day 22, but all vaccinated ones survived. The vaccine doses for the upcoming clinical trials are being produced in the United States, under a technology transfer arrangement, as Nigeria awaits the completion of its vaccine production facility.





In addition to the vaccine’s success, Dr. Agwale criticized Nigeria’s academic system, particularly in postgraduate training and research. He questioned the efficacy of sending lecturers abroad for postdoctoral training without achieving tangible results and emphasized the need for Nigeria to revamp its university curricula to focus on market-relevant training such as vaccinology and drug development.





Dr. Agwale urged universities to actively participate in research and generate funds through problem-solving innovations rather than relying solely on government support. He stressed the importance of building research centers, retaining talent, and fostering collaboration with global partners to achieve health security and scientific self-reliance. Dr. Agwale concluded by emphasizing the need for Nigeria to compete globally, as health emergencies require immediate and effective responses.

