Late-breaking Results Show Efficacy for CCM in Patients With HFpEF

Investigators Report Positive Findings From Feasibility Study of CCM in Heart Failure With Preserved Ejection Fraction at the European Society of Cardiology Heart Failure 2022 Congress

MADRID and MARLTON, N.J., May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Impulse Dynamics, a global medical device company dedicated to improving the lives of people with heart failure (HF), announced today a late-breaking presentation of results from the CCM-HFpEF Piloty Study, which is the largest clinical trial to date studying the effects of the company’s proprietary CCM® therapy to treat HF with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF). The results presented — including a substantial 18 point improvement in the Kansas City Cardiomyopathy Questionnaire (KCCQ) quality of life score — indicate that, for patients with heart failure and left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) ≥50%, CCM therapy not only offered meaningful improvement in quality of life but also substantially decreased hospitalizations versus the patient’s experience prior to the Optimizer® implant. The results were presented at the European Society of Cardiology’s Heart Failure 2022 Congress.

Patients with HFpEF suffer from debilitating symptoms and have very few therapeutic options. This patient population is a similar size as the one with reduced ejection fraction and has been shown to have similar struggles with quality of life, hospitalizations, and mortality.

Cecilia Linde, MD, Professor and Consultant in Cardiology at the Heart and Vascular Theme of Karolinska University Hospital and the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, who was the co-principal investigator for this investigation, said, “The CCM-HFpEF Pilot Study was conducted to explore the hypothesis that CCM therapy might benefit patients with HFpEF. Our hypothesis was based on evidence of greater benefits in CCM HFrEF studies in those with higher LVEF range and from case reports of HFpEF patients. In our CCM-HFpEF-Pilot Study, we found significant benefits from CCM therapy in patients with preserved LVEF, supporting prior findings. I look forward to following the progress of the recently begun pivotal AIM HIGHer trial to continue this journey further.”

Dr. Ishu Rao, Medical Director for Impulse Dynamics, welcomed these results because they confirm the potential for positive results in the company’s recently initiated AIM HIGHer trial. “We are also excited to announce that enrollment is well underway for this landmark IDE-approved, multicenter, randomized, and blinded pivotal trial designed not only to confirm Dr. Linde’s groundbreaking work presented today but to go further yet by providing the first long term morbidity and mortality results for a modern Optimizer CCM device. While Dr. Linde specifically studied patients with EFs ≥50%, in AIM HIGHer, we are examining the efficacy of CCM therapy in 1,500 patients with EFs between 40% and 60%. This represents a large cohort of patients who currently have minimal treatment options and are clamoring for help. If AIM HIGHer’s results are consistent with Dr. Linde’s findings, we may finally begin to close the significant gap in care that exists for millions of patients afflicted with HF and higher EF.”

HF affects more than 64 million people worldwide and leads to dramatic declines in a patient’s quality of life. Patients are often classified by a measure of cardiac function known as the ejection fraction (EF), which describes the percentage of blood pumped out of the left ventricle with each heartbeat. CCM therapy is currently indicated in Europe for patients that have an EF below 50% and has been proven to reduce hospitalizations. However, HF patients with higher EF have had few therapeutic options thus far to alleviate their symptoms and treat their disease.

The purpose of the AIM HIGHer trial — the largest randomized, sham-controlled, device-based interventional heart failure trial — is to further assess the potential of CCM to improve performance and reduce cardiovascular morbidity and mortality for these patients. CCM therapy for HFpEF has already received the FDA’s breakthrough device designation. The Breakthrough Devices Program is a voluntary program for certain medical devices that provide more effective treatment or diagnosis of life-threatening or irreversibly debilitating diseases or conditions. The goal of the Breakthrough Devices Program is to provide patients and health care providers with timely access to these medical devices by speeding up their development, assessment, and review while preserving the statutory standards consistent with the Agency’s mission to protect and promote public health.

The Optimizer Smart Mini delivers CCM therapy which consists of precisely timed electrical pulses sent to the heart. These signals are designed to improve the heart’s ability to function properly, allowing more oxygen-rich blood to be pushed out through the body.

