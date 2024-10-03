Lawmaker hails FG’s intervention in Imo erosion control



A federal lawmaker, Mr Ikenga Ugochinyere, has lauded Federal Government’s timely intervention in the gully erosion control project in Imo.

Ugochinyere, representing Ideato North and South Federal Constituency, made the commendation in an interview with newsmen during an assessment of the ongoing erosion control at Umuchima in Ideato South Local Government Area.

He described the intervention as a major win for the people of the area.

He said that the project would mitigate the impact of soil erosion and flooding that have ravaged major roads, communities and threatened livelihoods.

‘We decided to see the extent of work. We are so pleased that they have covered close to one kilometer.

‘At the stage they are now, once they burst out to Umuchima market, they will start filling up the other gully.

‘They have even excavated the sand to recover the old road.

‘With the speed they are moving, by December they would have made a temporary bridge to ensure that the road is motorable up to the market while they f

ill up the other side,’ he said.

Ugochinyere thanked President Bola Tinubu and the Minister of Works, Mr David Umahi, for keeping to their promise to the people of the constituency that they will recover the Umuchima erosion site.

He further commended the contractors handling the project for doing a ‘fantastic job’, in spite of the non-availability of funds.

The lawmaker expressed delight over the State Government’s reported plan to take over the project and also add a road from Orlu to Orie Akokwa due to the erosion in the area.

‘This is the thing we have been praying for.

‘It is not my job as a lawmaker to get involved in project construction. I do representation as a lawmaker.

‘But because the Federal Government abandoned the project for a long time, we started screaming to get its attention back.

‘At the same time, it doesn’t matter who does it, whether the Federal Government or the State Government.

‘What is important to our people is

that they have the right to have access to good road,’ he said.

Ugochinyere expressed the hope that the State Government would not turn around to also abandon the project after the Federal Government had handed it over.

‘If Gov. Hope Uzodimma takes over the project, it will be commendable.

‘But before we started this advocacy, it took over two years after the award of the project under President Muhammadu Buhari and then, it was abandoned.

‘It was abandoned because they didn’t do what they were supposed to do the first time, which made us raise our legislative voice to draw the Federal Government’s attention back to the project,’ he said.

The lawmaker said an intervention by the State Government may slow or stop the project temporarily, which would not go well with the people of the affected area.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria