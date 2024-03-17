Lawmakers mourn former colleague, Modestus Yao Zebu Ahiable

Ghana's Lawmakers are mourning another former colleague, Mr Modestus Yao Zebu Ahiable, a previous Member of Parliament for Ketu North. He was also a former Volta Regional Minister and formerly, Ghana's Ambassador to Benin. Mr Ahiable, who died on 21st January, is survived by his wife and eight children. Dr James Klutse Avedzi, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Ketu North, in a statement on the floor of the House in honour of the late Mr Ahiable, said the former MP had indeed fought a great fight, finished the race and kept the faith. He said Mr Ahiable had served as the MP for Ketu North for three consecutive terms (1993 to 2004). 'As a representative of his people, he was never quiet on the floor of Parliament. He expressed his views and those of the people he represented openly, without fear until his exit from Parliament in January 2005,' he said. Whiles in Parliament, President Jerry John Rawlings, the first President under the Fourth Republic appointed him as Mini ster of State responsible for the Volta Region. He said during his time in Parliament, and as Regional Minister, he fought and secured a German Technical Cooperation (GIZ) water project for the people of Dzodze and this helped in alleviating the water crises that had plagued community for many years. He said as an MP and a Regional Minister, Mr Ahiable facilitated the establishment of a rice mill at Avalavi, a small community in the Ketu North Constituency. He said Mr Ahiable assisted in the extension of electricity to the people of Dzodze, Penyi and its surrounding towns and villages, as well as other parts of the Volta Region. 'It was during this period that he ensured that some major town roads were also constructed in Dzodze,' he said. Dr Avedzi said Mr Ahiable, who left Parliament in January 2005 and continued to serve as the Regional Chairman of the NDC until 2009, when he was appointed as an Ambassador to the People's Republic of Benin. He said this appointment came as an exciting news to him bec ause it served as an opportunity to showcase Ghana, its culture and traditions as well as living first-hand, the indigenous culture of other Ewes he considered family. He said in 2014, President Yaye Boni of Benin conferred on him the 'National Order of Benin' for his commitment to pan-Africanism and specifically, for protecting a freer Benin in diplomatic circles. Madam Abla Dzifa Gomashie, the NDC MP for Ketu South, said the late Mr Ahiable's contributions to the growth of the Party could not be overlooked; saying 'He served the Party that I belong to the best of his ability and also served this country in all the capacities that he was put in our government.' Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, the Minority Leader, in his contribution said: 'Mr Speaker, I never had the opportunity to meet him in this House but honestly Mr Speaker, in my Party, often times his name has featured very prominently anytime major decisions have come to the forefront, particularly because of his principled position that he stood for. ' 'He is known as a man of wisdom and someone who will speak his mind regardless, and as result in most times that we have to take decisions his name has featured.' He urged Ghanaians to emulate the late Mr Ahiable way of living by principles. Mr Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, the Majority Leader and Leader of Government Business in Parliament, in his contribution to the statement recounted the plight of former MPs and further urged the House to constitute a committee to investigate the issue. He noted that in the Constitution of Ghana, it was only the Vice President and the President, who seemed to be recognized that in retirement they should be taken care of; asking that 'what about the MPs?' Mr Andrew Amoako Asiamah, the Second Deputy Speaker and Independent MP for Fomena, presiding, referred the issue of the plight of the late former lawmakers to the House Committee to look into and report back to the House for them to take action. Source: Ghana News Agency