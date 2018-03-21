LEAGOO T5c powered by Spreadtrum SC9853I available in flash sales on Jumia Mobile Week

ABUJA, Nigeria, March 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ — LEAGOO T5c is the world’s first smartphone equipped with Spreadtrum SC9853I SoC. SC9853I adopts the Intel 14nm X86 Airmont microarchitecture, which can greatly enhance SoC performance at an even lower power consumption, bringing the best balance between great performance and power efficiency.

1. Intel X86 Airmont 14nm Foundry Platform

Built on Intel’s 14nm FinFET foundry platform, T5c’s processor can handle daily tasks with ease and enjoy smooth performances, increasing operation speed by more than 25% compared to the previous generation while reducing power consumption by 30%, helping run apps and games at will.

SC9853I is 25%, 36% and 39% stronger than MTK6750 on single-core, multi-core and overall CPU performance.

2. SPREADTRUM’s® latest exclusive DEPTH MAP technology

T5c’s dual camera features SPREADTRUM’s® latest exclusive DEPTH MAP technology, with enhanced dual-camera processing capability. With the DEPTH MAP, the dual camera can get the clear image of foreground and background. The system can recognize the foreground and background detecting which needs focus, thus bringing more accurate and natural bokeh effect.

3. Download Speed Comparison. In three different occasions, Spreadtrum SC9853I’s performance is higher than MTK Helio P23, only slightly lower than Huawei Kirin 970 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 835.

4. In the voice calling comparison, Spreadtrum SC9853I is only second to Huawei Kirin 970, ranking the second place in the comparison.

5. 5.5 inch SHARP FHD IPS Display

Experience a true to life world with T5c. The phone sports a 5.5-inch FHD IPS screen with IPS display technology that not only provides a wider viewing angle, up to 178 degrees, but also delivers a clear and bright visual experience with brilliant color saturation and contrast. The T5c display’s smooth color dynamics are rendered through 2.5D curved glass.

6. Spreadtrum SC9853I 1.8Ghz 14nm 8-core CPU, Samsung 3GB RAM and Sandisk 32GB ROM

LEAGOO T5c impresses users with a great performance. Along with Mali-T820 GPU and 3GB of RAM, T5c performs very well when dealing with complicated graphics and big games. The 32GB internal memory and expandable 32GB storage provides space for apps, music and videos.

7. Smart Key ISP fingerprint enclave

The Fingerprint sensor used on LEAGOO T5c has an outstanding reliability while being the fastest in its class, for an unmatched user experience. Thanks to Smart Touch technology , it has independent ISP for storing and processing fingerprints. Crafted from premium ceramic, the fingerprint sensor actively learns and progressively improves, so scans are more precise over time.

LEAGOO T5c full specs:

Display: 5.5 inch SHARP FHD IPS CPU: Spreadtrum SC9853I 1.8Ghz , Intel X86 core, 64bit RAM: Samsung 3GB ROM: Sandisk 32GB Rear Camera: Samsung 13.0 + OV 2.0 dual-cam Front Camera: OV 5.0 MP Battery: LG 3050mAH with 5V2A quick charge Fingerprint: 360° rear front-mounted fingerprint ID

Now LEAGOO is offering deals up to ₦3650 on their official Jumia Store in Mobile Week from19-25th March.

Campaign Link: https://www.jumia.com.ng/ leagoo-official-store-cod/

Pre-sale:19-25 March