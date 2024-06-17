Leave Phones Alone, Focus on Reading, Ogiame Urges Students



Warri: The Olu of Warri Kingdom, Ogiame Atuwatse III, has urged students to drastically minimise the use of cell phones and focus more on reading books. The Royal Father made the remarks on Tuesday at the scholarship award ceremony held at Nana Model College, Warri.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the scholarship, facilitated by the HallMarks of Labour Foundation, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), was awarded to 14 Senior Secondary School (SSS) 1 students in the 2024/2025 academic session across Warri Federal Constituency. The students are from Ugbuwangue Secondary School, Egbokodo Secondary School, Obodo Secondary School, and Ubeji Grammar School, all in Warri South Local Government. Students from Iwere College Koko in Warri North Local Government also benefited from the scholarship awards.





The traditional ruler, represented by Chief Samuel Omebeyinje, highlighted the growing concern over the use of mobile phones and television among students. He advised, ‘Leave phones alone; do not fall for it; it will not help you; read your books; education will take you somewhere.’ Atuwatse also commended the HallMarks of Labour Foundation for organising the event and providing scholarships to the students.





In his address, Mr Hendrix Ajuyah, Chairman of the organising committee, noted that the NGO has been in existence for a long time and is registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission. He stated that the NGO, led by Mrs Patricia Arawore, the Atseju of the Olu of Warri Kingdom, has significantly contributed to the development of education in the country. The organisation has supported the education sector through scholarships, building educational facilities, providing social amenities such as potable water, and donating teaching aids and computer sets.





Ajuyah further explained that the objective of the quiz competition was to enhance students’ cognitive and retentive abilities and promote a good reading culture. He called on the Delta Government to collaborate with the foundation to enable more students to participate in future examinations through effective publicity.

