LeddarTech Brings Raw Data Fusion and Perception Technology to Automotive ADAS and AD Events in China and the U.S.

QUEBEC CITY, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LeddarTech®, a global leader in providing the most flexible, robust and accurate ADAS and AD sensing technology, is pleased to announce a series of events in China and the United States focused on demonstrating their newest technology, LeddarVision , a unique raw data fusion and perception solution.

LeddarTech’s use of raw data fusion detects very small obstacles on the road with better detection rates and fewer false alarms than legacy “object fusion” solutions. In addition, unclassified obstacles are also detected, providing an additional layer of safety to the vehicle.

LeddarVision is a flexible, robust, cost-effective, sensor-agnostic and scalable auto-grade solution that delivers highly accurate 3D environmental models. In addition, the software supports all SAE autonomy levels by applying AI and computer vision algorithms to fuse raw data from sensors employed in L2-L5 applications.

12th New Energy Vehicle International Forum 2022 – August 18-19 – Suzhou, China

The 12th edition of this conference and exhibition on new vehicle technologies and design brings together hundreds of VIPs and high-quality industry participants from 15+ countries and 50+ esteemed speakers.

LeddarTech presents “Solving Key ADAS/AD Perception Challenges — Raw Data Fusion and Perception Technology.”

When: August 18, 2022, 12:00-12:30 CST (China standard time).

Where: Shangri-La Hotel, Suzhou, China.

Register here.

ADAS & Autonomous Vehicle Technology Expo and Conference – September 7-8 – San Jose, USA

This new ADAS & AV tech expo features products and solutions for developing and building next-generation connected and fully autonomous vehicles.

LeddarVision showcase (booth #1052): Engineers from Israel and North America will demonstrate how raw data fusion technology simplifies complex sensor sets and eliminates the dependency on hardware to provide customers the flexibility to scale and deliver greater ADAS and AD performance quickly.

When: September 7-8, 2022.

Where: San Jose McEnery Convention Center, San Jose, USA.

Booth: 1052

Register here.

Visit here to learn where else LeddarTech is in the world.

About LeddarTech

Founded in 2007, LeddarTech is a comprehensive end-to-end environmental sensing company that enables customers to solve critical sensing, fusion and perception challenges across the entire value chain. LeddarTech provides cost-effective perception solutions scalable from Level 2 ADAS to Level 5 full autonomy with LeddarVision , a raw-data sensor fusion and perception platform that generates a comprehensive 3D environmental model from a variety of sensor types and configurations. LeddarTech also supports LiDAR manufacturers and Tier 1-2 automotive suppliers with key technology building blocks such as LeddarSteer digital beam steering and the LeddarEngine , which is built on LeddarTech’s Leddar technology employing patented signal acquisition and processing techniques to generate a richer and cleaner return signal at a lower cost. The LeddarEngine comprises a highly integrated, scalable LiDAR SoC and software combination that enables LiDAR developers and Tier 1-2 automotive suppliers to design their own LiDAR solutions. The company is responsible for several innovations in cutting-edge automotive and mobility remote-sensing applications, with over 120 patented technologies (granted or pending) enhancing ADAS and autonomous driving capabilities.

Additional information about LeddarTech is accessible at www.leddartech.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

