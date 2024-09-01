Lend your knowledge to Ghana’s development: President urges Ghanaians educated abroad



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged Ghanaians who study overseas to lend their knowledge and expertise to the country’s growth.

He observed that many Ghanaians who studied abroad were often hesitant to return home and contribute to national progress, while those who did, chose to stay in their zone of ease.

President Akufo-Addo made the appeal during the 10th anniversary networking and fundraising dinner of the Universities of Oxford and Cambridge Society of Ghana (OXCAM) held at the Africa Regent Hotel in Accra.

He emphasized that nation-building was a shared responsibility between the government and its citizens.

The President urged corporate entities, individuals, and alumnus groups such as the Oxford and Cambridge Society of Ghana to collaborate to boost national progress.

He challenged Ghanaians who had studied at Oxford and Cambridge Universities, as well as other colleges in the United Kingdom who had returned to apply their knowledge and expertise to help solve the country’s problems

.

‘Many at times when people school abroad, they are reluctant to return to Ghana to help in nation building but these citizens saw the need to return home and also network in order to contribute to national development,’ he said about the OXCAM.

President Akufo-Addo, an Oxford University alumnus, stated that his government had made education the top objective since it would facilitate Ghana’s development.

He emphasized the significance and value that alumnus networks, such as the Oxford and Cambridge Society of Ghana, bring to the country.

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor, patron of OXCAM, urged members to utilize their

expertise to transform Ghana and Africa.

He emphasized the need of using the knowledge garnered from the two colleges for the betterment of humanity, insisting that the world would be peaceful if humanity were at the heart of everything.

Dr. Emefa Takyi Amoako, Chairperson of OXCAM, stated that the society, particularly encourages Ghanaian students to pursue higher study at top uni

versities in the UK to gather expertise that would help Ghana develop.

Source: Ghana News Agency