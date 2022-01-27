Lianhua Qingwen Capsules Approved in Liberia

SHIJIAZHUANG, China, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — In its announcement on Thursday, Yiling Pharmaceutical disclosed that it had received the medicine approval certificate for Lianhua Qingwen Capsules from Liberia Medicines & Health Products Regulatory Authority (LMHRA) as an OTC drug.

Liberia becomes the 7th African country that allows domestic circulation of Lianhua Qingwen Capsules. As of now, Lianhua Qingwen has been approved launch in nearly 30 countries and regions and has played a positive role in the prevention and control of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With more and more recognition, Lianhua Qingwen has been recommended as a treatment for COVID-19 patients worldwide. It has been approved COVID-19 indications in Kuwait and Mongolia, and selected on the whitelist of anti-epidemic drugs issued by the Ministry of Health of Uzbekistan; in Thailand, Cambodia, and Indonesia, it has been applied in designated hospitals for COVID-19 patients; in July 2021, it has been adopted as a treatment in the COVID-19 patients’ home self-care protocol by the Cambodian Ministry of Health.

