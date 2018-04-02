Libya: Reconciliation Technical Committee identifies concrete steps to implement Tawergha Misrata Agreement; UN to play central role

The Technical Committee of the Towards National Reconciliation in Libyardquo;

project met this week with the Special Representative of the UN Secretary General

Ghassan Salameacute; and the State Minister for IDP Affairs Youssef Jalala to

discuss the safe return of the Tawergha community and the Misrata-Tawergha

reconciliation process. In attendance were also Abdelrahmane Al-Shakshak, Head of

the Tawergha Local Council and Ali Abusitta, Misrata Municipal Council member.

During the meeting, the participants addressed the latest developments in

the reconciliation process and proposed concrete steps to overcome the obstacles

hindering the implementation of the agreement between Tawergha and Misrata signed in

August 2016. The participants also identified the roles and responsibilities of each

party.

The Technical Committee affirmed that the August 2016 Agreement should

remain the only framework for all future discussions, and that the agreement itself

should not be reopened. They called on the Presidency Council to support the full

implementation of the August agreement including the measures related to justice and

security.They stressed the pivotal role of the United Nations in supporting the

return process from a political, social and humanitarian perspective, and in

monitoring the implementation of the agreement on the ground, documenting any

breaches to it, while also reaching out to those who oppose the return.

Public Statement

After meeting on 27 March with the Special Representative of the Secretary

General of the United Nations for Libya, M. Ghassan Salameacute;, the State Minister

for IDP Affairs M. Youssef Jalala, as well as with the head of the Tawergha Local

Council M. Abdelrahmane Al-Shakshak, the member of the Tawergha Local Council M.

Abulnabie Abuaraba, and the member of Misrata Municipality M. Ali Abusitta, the

Technical Committee of the project Towards National Reconciliation in Libyardquo;,

implemented by the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), along with the

representatives of Tawergha and Misrata present in this discussion, agreed on the

following points:

1.Comply with the Agreement signed on 31 August 2016 between Tawergha and

Misrata on the return of Displaced Persons and Compensation for those Affected, and

support its implementation.

2.Request the Presidency Council of the Government of National Accord to

implement the security measures, actions and arrangements provided for in the

Agreement, and to commit to facilitating and securing the return.

3.Request the authorities concerned with implementing this Agreement to

prevent its political instrumentalization or exploitation.

4.Emphasize the importance of community and youth initiatives, in

particular, in facilitating the implementation of this Agreement.

5.Stress that the Tawergha/Misrata file is a national affair that requires

intensified and sincere efforts to address it.

6.Call on UNSMIL to:

(1)Continue sponsoring this Agreement and assist in its full implementation;

(2)Directly monitor the implementation of the Agreement on the ground, and

address any violations by spoilers.

(3)Continue building confidence among the parties.

?(4)Encourage the authorities and individuals who are blocking the return of

the displaced person to support the Agreement and assume their historical and legal

responsibility.

(5)Provide the humanitarian aid required for the implementation of this

Agreement.

7.Request the Follow-up Committee for the Implementation of the Tawergha /

Misrata Agreement, which is formed under Presidency Council Decree No. 1423 (2017),

to reach out to the public and the media in a transparent and fair manner, in order

to avoid further fuelling divisions and exploiting the situation.

8.Call on the people of Misrata - and we are confident that they will - to

prioritize the supreme interest of the nation, to seek unity and harmony towards a

comprehensive national reconciliation in Libya, and to restore stability across the

country.

Note to editors

The Technical Committee of the project Towards National Reconciliation in

Libyardquo;, is a strictly intra-UN advisory group, which provides recommendations

to the United Nations throughout the implementation of the project. The Technical

Committee contributes to reinforcing Libyan national ownership over the process.

Members were selected through wide consultations and based on their demonstrated

expertise in a variety of disciplines. The selection has also respected a

geographical, cultural and gender balance.

The project Towards National Reconciliation in Libyardquo; is supported by

the UN Peacebuilding Fund and implemented by UNSMIL with support from UNDP. It links

formal, institutional peace initiatives with local dialogue and conflict-resolution

efforts in order to build the necessary trust for national reconciliation to take

place in Libya.

Source: United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL)