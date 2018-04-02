Libya: Reconciliation Technical Committee identifies concrete steps to implement Tawergha Misrata Agreement; UN to play central role
The Technical Committee of the Towards National Reconciliation in Libyardquo;
project met this week with the Special Representative of the UN Secretary General
Ghassan Salameacute; and the State Minister for IDP Affairs Youssef Jalala to
discuss the safe return of the Tawergha community and the Misrata-Tawergha
reconciliation process. In attendance were also Abdelrahmane Al-Shakshak, Head of
the Tawergha Local Council and Ali Abusitta, Misrata Municipal Council member.
During the meeting, the participants addressed the latest developments in
the reconciliation process and proposed concrete steps to overcome the obstacles
hindering the implementation of the agreement between Tawergha and Misrata signed in
August 2016. The participants also identified the roles and responsibilities of each
party.
The Technical Committee affirmed that the August 2016 Agreement should
remain the only framework for all future discussions, and that the agreement itself
should not be reopened. They called on the Presidency Council to support the full
implementation of the August agreement including the measures related to justice and
security.They stressed the pivotal role of the United Nations in supporting the
return process from a political, social and humanitarian perspective, and in
monitoring the implementation of the agreement on the ground, documenting any
breaches to it, while also reaching out to those who oppose the return.
Public Statement
After meeting on 27 March with the Special Representative of the Secretary
General of the United Nations for Libya, M. Ghassan Salameacute;, the State Minister
for IDP Affairs M. Youssef Jalala, as well as with the head of the Tawergha Local
Council M. Abdelrahmane Al-Shakshak, the member of the Tawergha Local Council M.
Abulnabie Abuaraba, and the member of Misrata Municipality M. Ali Abusitta, the
Technical Committee of the project Towards National Reconciliation in Libyardquo;,
implemented by the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), along with the
representatives of Tawergha and Misrata present in this discussion, agreed on the
following points:
1.Comply with the Agreement signed on 31 August 2016 between Tawergha and
Misrata on the return of Displaced Persons and Compensation for those Affected, and
support its implementation.
2.Request the Presidency Council of the Government of National Accord to
implement the security measures, actions and arrangements provided for in the
Agreement, and to commit to facilitating and securing the return.
3.Request the authorities concerned with implementing this Agreement to
prevent its political instrumentalization or exploitation.
4.Emphasize the importance of community and youth initiatives, in
particular, in facilitating the implementation of this Agreement.
5.Stress that the Tawergha/Misrata file is a national affair that requires
intensified and sincere efforts to address it.
6.Call on UNSMIL to:
(1)Continue sponsoring this Agreement and assist in its full implementation;
(2)Directly monitor the implementation of the Agreement on the ground, and
address any violations by spoilers.
(3)Continue building confidence among the parties.
?(4)Encourage the authorities and individuals who are blocking the return of
the displaced person to support the Agreement and assume their historical and legal
responsibility.
(5)Provide the humanitarian aid required for the implementation of this
Agreement.
7.Request the Follow-up Committee for the Implementation of the Tawergha /
Misrata Agreement, which is formed under Presidency Council Decree No. 1423 (2017),
to reach out to the public and the media in a transparent and fair manner, in order
to avoid further fuelling divisions and exploiting the situation.
8.Call on the people of Misrata - and we are confident that they will - to
prioritize the supreme interest of the nation, to seek unity and harmony towards a
comprehensive national reconciliation in Libya, and to restore stability across the
country.
Note to editors
The Technical Committee of the project Towards National Reconciliation in
Libyardquo;, is a strictly intra-UN advisory group, which provides recommendations
to the United Nations throughout the implementation of the project. The Technical
Committee contributes to reinforcing Libyan national ownership over the process.
Members were selected through wide consultations and based on their demonstrated
expertise in a variety of disciplines. The selection has also respected a
geographical, cultural and gender balance.
The project Towards National Reconciliation in Libyardquo; is supported by
the UN Peacebuilding Fund and implemented by UNSMIL with support from UNDP. It links
formal, institutional peace initiatives with local dialogue and conflict-resolution
efforts in order to build the necessary trust for national reconciliation to take
place in Libya.
Source: United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL)