Limba Community Promises Support for President Julius Maada Bio at State House

State House, Freetown Members from the Limba Community across Sierra Leone have paid a courtesy call on His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio at State House to pledge their support for his New Direction Government.

In his remarks, Limba Tribal Head for Western Area, Chief Brima Sebba Bangura, said they were meeting the President to express their gratitude for appointing members of the Limba ethnic group to prominent positions in the country. He noted that the appointment of their kinsmen to key positions was a fulfilment of the President's Manifesto commitment to form a government of national inclusion.

He also said that as a group they were already impressed with developments by the New Direction Government, especially with the provision of a free quality education programme, adding that the initiative was beneficial to all Sierra Leoneans devoid of tribe or region. The Limba Chief also pledged their unflinching support to the President and his government.

In his response, President Bio thanked members of the Limba Community for visiting him to discuss issues relating to the development of the country. He said tribal divisions had been initiated by bad politicians who made their way through divisive politics, adding that such bad politicians should not be encouraged going forward.

I am here to serve the people of this country and not one set of people. Our development programmes, like the free quality education, are all designed to benefit everyone and not any particular tribe or region. We are one country and one people and as the President, I will continue to encourage every Sierra Leone to promote the culture of unity and cohesion, he said.

Minister of Works and Public Assets, Peter Bayuku Conteh, who delivered the vote of thanks, said they were happy to meet the President despite his busy schedules. He said the New Direction was a convincing agenda meant to better the lives of Sierra Leoneans. He also said that they were excited by the President's commitment to develop and unite the country and encouraged his tribesmen to embrace the government.

Source: The Republic of Sierra Leone State House