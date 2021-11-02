LONGi breaks world record for HJT solar cell efficiency twice in one week

XIAN, China, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Only days after setting a new record of 25.82% for the efficiency of its HJT cells, LONGi has announced a new world record of 26.30%. It also represents the world’s highest efficiency for a Front-Back Contact (FBC) solar cell. The new record, as with the previous benchmark, was validated in testing carried out at the German Institut für Solarenergieforschung (ISFH).

The fill factor (FF) of the certified cells breached the threshold of 86%, reaching 86.59% and achieving the world’s highest level for silicon cells. A new process developed by LONGi’s R&D team can effectively reduce the contact resistance of the interface, so as to improve the FF and increase a cell’s current density. The current density presently reaches 40.49mA/cm² on an M6 9BB cell.

Compared with the HJT solar cells on which June’s conversion efficiency of 25.26% was achieved, the cells for the latest two world records were optimized. The microcrystalline N window layer was optimized to further increase current density, with a new intrinsic layer structure developed to enhance passivation performance and increase the Voc up to 2mV. The LONGi team also applied a completely indium-free TCO process. The cell was certified by ISFH with an efficiency of more than 25%, providing a valuable reference path for cost reduction in HJT industrialization.

From 25.26% through 25.82% to the latest 26.30%, LONGi has now achieved the rare feat of setting HJT cell efficiency world records three times in six months. Additionally, its N-type and P-Type TOPCon cells have also achieved the world’s highest conversion efficiency of 25.21% and 25.19% respectively.

