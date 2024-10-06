Lower Manya Municipality connects communities to national grid



Obelemanya: The Lower Manya Krobo Municipal Assembly has initiated the installation of meters to link communities to the national grid as part of the Self-Help Electrification Project.

The project has commenced with the connection of nine communities, marking it a significant step towards improved access to electricity in the municipality.

The meter installation exercise is taking place in Aplah, Abobeng, Obelemanya, Wawase, Odorkorm, Ayermesu Kpeti, Ayermesu Akro, and several other communities.

Mr Simon Kweku Tetteh, the Municipal Chief Executive of Lower Manaya Krobo Municipality told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that electricity was vital for national growth and that providing power to these communities was essential for increasing business productivity.

‘The people have been in darkness for a long time, and when I took over as MCE, I promised them that I will extend electricity to the areas…we were able to extend electricity to the area, and we are now at the final stage of providing them wit

h postpaid meters,’ he said.

Mr Tetteh who is the New Patriotic Party parliamentary candidate for the Lower Manya Krobo constituency added that it was time to provide them with meters and to connect the areas to the national grid.

‘The power, cables, poles, and transformers have been fixed; all we’re doing now is metering to brighten up the communities and bring the power to their doorstep so that business activities can thrive,’ he said.

Mr John Gaddasu, Chief Executive Officer of Gaddason Engineering Limited, said the project began in 2017 adding, ‘We are installing about 300 meters for free, an initiative from the government under the Ministry of Energy.’

He stated that prepaid meters were chosen for the areas because it would be difficult for the people to obtain prepaid credit in remote locations; instead, officials from the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) will go to the area to collect their bills.

Mr Angmortey Henry Numo, an Obelemanya, opinion leader and the best farmer in Lower Manya Krobo in

2023, noted that the electricity would help boost productivity and the local economy.

According to him, the locals were fishermen and farmers who mostly use fuel to power their generators to operate their frozen fish businesses, which is expensive compared to electricity.

This new access will help improve their operations and cut costs. ‘We are grateful for this opportunity, as it will help us record our bills and grow our firm,’ he said.

Mr Godwin Ndevo, a resident of the area, noted that lack of electricity had devastated them.

Now that they have meters available, he said, it would enable their children to study at night before examination, ensuring they perform well.

Source: Ghana News Agency