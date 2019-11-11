Lupita Nyong’o Honored at WildAid Gala with Special Guest Djimon Hounsou

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — WildAid, the global conservation organization leading the fight to end the illegal wildlife trade, held its annual fundraising gala, “A Night in Africa,” on November 9 at the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel. Academy Award-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o and CEO of Angermeyer Cruises, Fiddi Angermeyer were honored as this year’s Wildlife Champions for their partnerships with WildAid in support of the organization’s message,”Poaching Steals From Us All.” Gala sponsors included Elegance Brands Inc., Chantecaille, Moon Hollow Estate, and Kelleher International, all of whom support WildAid in its mission of wildlife conservation.

“I really can’t imagine a world without elephants. It seems incomprehensible to me that we would drive to extinction this big, majestic animal just to trade its ivory,” said Nyong’o in a recorded video speech. “That’s why the work of WildAid is so important because it’s a reeducation, a reorientation of the value of nature to us. What they’re doing is making a huge difference in raising awareness on behalf of elephants, on behalf of wildlife, on behalf of human beings, as well. It’s for our own good.”

Nyong’o has been a prominent advocate for elephant conservation, traveling to Kenya with WildAid in 2015 to publicize the threat of poaching. WildAid and Yao Ming were instrumental in 2017 in supporting China’s historic ban on domestic ivory sales, the greatest single step in safeguarding the future of African elephants as well as reducing prices for ivory down by two-thirds. In Africa, WildAid works to strengthen wildlife conservation by building local public and political support for effective conservation.

Special guest Djimon Hounsou gave the keynote speech, in which he praised Africa’s role as a stewards of some of the world’s remaining iconic wildlife.

“In my native country of Benin, we have one of the few remaining lion populations in the beautiful park of Pendjari. It is my deepest hope that Africa’s wildlife (which is part of our history and a deep part of our culture) continues to be an essential part of our future,” said Hounsou.

Hounsou also introduced Bonang Matheba (Queen B), a South African media personality, who received the E! People’s Choice Award for African Influencer of 2019.

Additional gala attendees included Ashley Bell, John Corbett, Taylor Dayne, Bo Derek, Blake Freeman, Madison Hildebrand, Peter and Corie Knights, Eva LaRue, Jason Lewis, Louise Linton, Mena Massoud, Thomas Middleditch, Carter Oosterhouse, Graham Phillips, Maggie Q, Eli Roth, Amy Smart, Jennifer Tilly, Jonathan Tucker, and more.

About WildAid

WildAid works to end the illegal wildlife trade in our lifetimes. With an unrivaled portfolio of celebrity ambassadors and a global network of media partners, WildAid leverages more than $230 million in annual pro-bono media support. For more information, visit WildAid.org and follow us @WildAid.

Contact

Rogers & Cowan

Caroline Stegner

(310) 854-8149

cstegner@rogersandcowan.com

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1026350/WildAid_Gala_ Los_Angeles_2019_Group_Photo. jpg

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1017250/WildAid_Logo.jpg