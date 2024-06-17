Made in Aba: A Changing Perception



Abuja: The catchlines ‘Aba-Made’ and ‘Made-in-Aba’, no doubt, are household expressions in Nigeria, depicting Aba’s craftsmanship and manufacturing prowess. From textile to leather products (shoes and bags), cosmetics, trunk boxes, and steel fabrications, among others, Aba has carved a niche for itself as a commercial and industrial hub. Daily, businessmen from across Nigeria, West Africa, and other parts of Africa throng Aba to make wholesale purchases of a wide range of goods.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, data from INSIGHT NOTE-A Kwakol Research Publication indicates that Nigeria’s shoe industry’s developments are mainly influenced by the Aba clusters. The data shows that the Aba shoe hub is valued at more than N120 billion, producing over a million shoes each week and more than 48 million pairs annually. The Aba shoe hub houses over 100,000 entrepreneurs and contributes 50 percent of the total supplies in West Africa. Currently, there are more than 200,000 entrepreneurs and over 30 firms producing shoes in different locations across the country.





The Aba Fashion Week 2024 (street fashion), which showcased an array of exquisite and eye-popping designs and collections, was a veritable testament to Aba’s grassroots creativity. Regrettably, in past years, Made-in-Aba products have been rated lowly compared to imported products due to compromised quality, inferiority complex, or sheer consumer xenocentrism. Lately, interestingly, the narrative is changing; the quality is improving while acceptance and perception have soared remarkably. Aba Made and Made-in-Aba are becoming affirmative phrases.





The artisans attribute the improving perception of Made-in-Aba products to their determination to hone their skills as well as the commitment of the state government and relevant authorities towards turning the tide. Onyeibe Onyeibe, a shoemaker at Umuehilegbu Shoe Plaza, Ariaria International Market, said the artisans’ dexterity and ability to adapt kept them afloat in the competitive industry. He highlighted the need for an enabling environment, power supply, and good roads to help bring in materials and take out products, as well as an equipped shoe production cluster to enhance their production facilities.





Sharing similar sentiments, Nnamdi Okoroha, another shoemaker, emphasized the importance of improving their skills yearly, which has led to increasing patronage. He noted the need for stronger materials, such as gum, and called for government intervention to ensure better quality inputs for their products.





Another craftsman, Eze Nwambaraba, explained that artisans strive to avoid losses by stepping up their production game and ensuring they churn out sellable and high-quality products. He pointed out that the high cost of raw materials has given imported products an advantage, urging the government to address transportation costs and foreign exchange rates.





Mrs. Ifeoma Nnanna, a trader, shared her positive experience with Made-in-Aba goods, noting that the quality of shoes and garments she purchased from Aba has stood the test of time and can be compared to high-quality imported wears.





Worthy of mention, the Abia Government is bringing in innovation to rebrand Made-in-Aba products and revamp the state’s economy. Gov. Alex Otti announced plans to set up an export growth lab in Aba in collaboration with the UN Development Programme (UNDP), aiming to support local artisans and entrepreneurs.





Furthermore, the Federal Government has committed to fostering an environment where Nigerian manufacturers can thrive locally and globally through technology adoption, capacity building, and quality reforms. The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) is actively guiding Micro, Small, and Medium Entrepreneurs (MSMEs) in Aba to improve product standards for better international competitiveness.





SON’s Director of Region (South-East), Aharanwa Chuks, emphasized the importance of the Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP) in ensuring that locally manufactured products meet quality standards. This initiative aims to boost consumer confidence and promote the global acceptance of Made-in-Aba products.





Perceptive stakeholders advocate for further development of local skills and technology, suggesting that more Aba artisans should be sent to countries with advanced know-how to hone their production skills. Deploying cutting-edge automation will provide the necessary finishing and sturdiness for Made-in-Aba products to compete globally.

